Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon, the head of the Youth Justice Taskforce, was also in Goondiwindi along with a range of other senior QLD Government officials to get feedback on our community's needs regarding youth justice, and to report on their progress to date. I was able to meet with AC Scanlon and her team to relay some of the challenges pertaining to youth crime in our community, and I am pleased to say that AC Scanlon has assured me they are working hard to develop localised solutions, particularly given our unique circumstances as a cross-border community. I wish to thank the AC for taking the time to visit our community and listen to our concerns.