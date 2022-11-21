Can't find a home to rent to went in Goondiwind? You'e not the only one.
It's easier to find a rental in Queensland tourist hot-spots such as Noosa than it is in Goondiwindi. And that's caused the Goondiwindi Regional Council to urge residents who may have a granny-flat or a second dwelling to think about their options.
Renting out granny flats or other second dwellings is frequently talked about as one way to address housing shortages - and recent changes to Queensland planning rules mean this is now an option for more Goondiwindi Region homeowners than ever before.
GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said the residential rental market in Goondiwindi is the tightest it's been in a decade, with increasingly high demand in the town over the past 12 months.
"The condition of the local rental market I think speaks to the liveability of the Goondiwindi Region and the demand for our regional lifestyle," he said. "However, we also know that if businesses can't fill vacancies due to the rental housing shortage, it will end up costing our economy."
"I'd encourage residents to look into the opportunity if they have or are planning on building a suitable space, which may need Council approval," he said. Relevant statutory approvals (such as planning, building and plumbing) must also be gained, which ensures accommodation is safe for occupancy.
"I imagine we've all heard in the news about situations where some potentially really dangerous situations have transpired, such as lack of ventilation, where the right approvals have clearly not been sought," he said. "At the end of the day, this could result in loss of life - we don't want that in our region and the reality is that the regulations are in place to protect the tenants and the landowners."
Interested residents are encouraged to get in touch with Council to arrange a free pre-lodgement meeting, which can save you time and money should you need to seek Council approval for a proposed development or building. You can request a pre-lodgement meeting online: https://www.grc.qld.gov.au/business/planning-development/pre-lodgement-assistance or by calling 07 4671 7400.
According to the Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ)'s Residential Vacancy Report Goondiwindi joined the Southern Downs for the tightest vacancy rate in the state at just 0.1%.
Cr Springborg says a healthy rental market is necessary to help bring essential skills and workers into the region. "We need hospital workers, teaching staff, skilled agriculture and seasonal workers to be able to find a place to live close to their place of work in the Goondiwindi Region," he said.
