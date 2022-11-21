Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Lack of housing puts pressure on business

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated November 22 2022 - 6:27pm, first published November 21 2022 - 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have a place to rent? It's needed desperately. Picture Shutterstock

Can't find a home to rent to went in Goondiwind? You'e not the only one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.