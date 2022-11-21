The Goondiwindi High School's Class of 1980 had a school reunion over the weekend.
Among the visitors back to town were some old Goondiwindi afl Hawks. Including one of the inaugural players, teacher Basil Ryan.
With him on Saturday were Steven Roberts and Michael Baker.
Both took to that game from down south like you'd expect young Hawks would. Steve, son of legendary boxer "Punchy" Roberts and brother of powerhouse Hawk and rugby league player, Terry "Boof" Roberts, eventually concentrated more on his cricket. Michael was picked in rep sides from the Darling Downs to Cairns before injury forced him from the game at the tender age of 21.
Basil now lives in Gladestone, Steve in Toowoomba while Michael now calls Townsville home. Basil wasn't the only teacher back for the reunion. Goondiwindi's first ever Phys.Ed teacher and rugby union hard man, Tom McIntosh made the trip as did Mark Thompson, son of a former high shool principal, Barry.
