Yelarbon has caused the biggest upset of the season so far after downing last year's grand finalist Yetman.
In other matches played Border continued their good start to the season by downing reigning premiers, Yagaburn while the Yetman's woman's tean were too good for Yelarbon.
At Yelarbon the home side batted first, setting up victory with 212. Fearby, 46, and Elsley, 57, got Yelarbon off to a flier. Cranney 38 and Carson 29 kept the runs flowing.
Yetman hit back late but the damage had been done. Rodilosi 2-35 was Yetman's best with the ball.
In reply the visitors were never in the hunt after Singh and McAuley went to work. The openers took 3-19 and 2-10 respectively. They were well backed up by Lavender who took 2-8. Yetman were bowled out for 88.
In town Border had a convincing over Yagaburne not that they had it all their own way. Yagaburne batted first but could only manage 82. And it would've been a lot less if it hadnt been for opener /// who top scored with 41. The only person to also make double figures was fellow opener Levi Wilson who made 12.
John Goodfellow was the pick of the bowlers taking 4-18 off eight. Shaun Brennan took 3-28.
Border's early batsman saw off plenty of overs but stuggled to sore freely. But McClintock coming in at five changed all that.
He went on to make 27 not out to lead them to vitory.
Aidan Doolan and Levi Wilson put the pressure on with the ball retruning figures of 1-15 off eight and 2-15 off eight respectively.
At Yelarbon the home team batted first soring 3-113.
They would've thought they were in with a chance.
But Yetman openers Porter and Gallucci did it all in a canter with Gallucci hitting the innings of the weekend, smashing 66 off 28 balls.
For Yelarbon Lowe top sored with 47.
