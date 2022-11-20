Home invaded, car stolen

Goondiwindi Police are on the hunt after two men invaded a home in Park Avenue.
At 12.06am on November 19 the men have entered a residence verbally demanded car keys. Offenders have gone through the house located the keys and other property and have stolen the vehicle.
It was later recovered in Boggabilla.
Goondiwindi Police are also on the hunt for a "hit and run" driver.
Between 11.30am and 2pm on the November 14 a vehicle parked in the Browne-Street carpark was damaged after it was run into by another vehicle.
Anyone with information please contact the police.
.At 5.40pm on November 15 police were called to a unit complex in Marshall Street due to a disturbance.
Police charged a 54 year-old Goondiwindi woman with serious assault after she allegedly assaulted a 75 year-old woman.
She is to appear in the Goondiwindi Magistrate's Court in December.
At 1.50am on November 17 unknown persons have entered a cabin at a caravan park and have removed the car keys to a vehicle and then stole the vehicle.
The burnt out vehicle was later located in Boggabilla.
At 3.30pm on November 17 police were called to a disturbance in Hensler Street where an altercation occurred between a 26 and 23 year-old woman.
Inquiries are continuing.
At 11.50pm on November 17 police intercepted a vehicle on Boundary Road.
The 34 year-old man was unlicensed. Police also conducted a search of the vehicle and located a glass pipe. The person was also charged with possession of a drug utensil.
At 3pm on November 17 a 17 year-old youth was issued with an infringement notice for wilfully drive a vehicle that makes unnecessary smoke. The car was immobilised for 90 days.
At 8 pm on November 17 an incident has occurred at the touch football at Gilberts Oval. Police are investigating a public nuisance complaint.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.