A year four student from St Maria Goretti School in Inglewood has been selected as one of 12 winners in the Queensland 2023 Farm Safety calendar competition.
Isabelle Sheridan, a nine year-old Inglewood artist, along with her 11 counterparts from regional Queensland, received a $250 gift voucher, plus $500 for their school with their artwork and safety messages featured in the calendar.
Isabelle said she couldn't believe her artwork depicting a person riding a quad bike with a "properly-fitted" helmet was chosen for the September page of the calendar.
"This is the best day!" she said.
A Workplace Health and Safety Queensland representative will attend St Maria Goretti's school assembly to present Isabelle with her voucher and a copy of the published calendar.
Principal Casey Robinson said fourteen other students from the school will also be presented with certificates for their submissions to the farm safety competition.
This year around 1500 entries from young artists were judged for the 12-month calendar to help spread the word about how to stay safe on farms and rural properties.
The 2023 Farm safety calendar can be ordered for free from the Workplace Health and Safety Queensland (WHSQ) website.
The agriculture industry employs around three per cent of Queensland workers but accounts for more than 30 per cent of workplace deaths.
30,000 free copies of the 2023 Farm safety calendar will be available.
