Young Inglewood artists award-winning farm safety message

By Ian Jones
Updated November 22 2022 - 10:52am, first published 2:05pm
Award-winning young artist, Isabelle Sheridan.

A year four student from St Maria Goretti School in Inglewood has been selected as one of 12 winners in the Queensland 2023 Farm Safety calendar competition.

