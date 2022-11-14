Earlier this year, around 150 residents attended rural crime prevention workshops in Goondiwindi, Inglewood and Talwood for the start of the new 'My Farm, My Community' project, supported by Council's Community Grants program.
The project continues in full swing across the region, and Inglewood's Officer-in-Charge, Sergeant Christopher Reeves informs me that it's had a great uptake by the community, who are able to report any information about suspected rural crimes through the dedicated project.
New specialist cameras have been deployed across the region to allow police to identify suspect vehicles in real-time, a capability that has only been made possible thanks to the funded program, and which increases police ability to deter and prosecute rural crime offenders.
More follow-up crime prevention nights are now being planned - updates to follow.
In more good news, I'm pleased to confirm that the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) has newly made available river and creek crossing cameras for some of our region's key roads, including the Gore Highway at Wyaga Creek, Cunningham Highway, Leichhardt Highway and Meandarra-Talwood Road.
The cameras can be viewed online at the QLDTraffic website: https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au/cameras.html
The imagery will be available 24 hours-a-day and updated every 15 minutes, making it an invaluable resource for our region's key highways during times of flooding.
(Please note: when the water recedes, the road may still need to be closed pending inspection for structural damage. If this is the case, the image will be unavailable or will have text placed over it stating that the road is closed.)
I'd like to offer a huge congratulations to Goondiwindi local Julia Spicer, who last week was announced as the new Queensland Chief Entrepreneur (QCE).
The Office of the QCE aims to accelerate Queensland through innovation and entrepreneurship.
Goondiwindi has a strong reputation for innovation - and Julia continues to be a huge driving force behind that, with an outstanding knack for connecting talent and creating a supportive entrepreneurial environment in our region.
This is yet another tremendous accomplishment for Julia, who received an Order of Australia medal earlier this year, and we are extremely proud to have her passion and expertise here in the Goondiwindi Region.
The Texas Country Music Festival made a grand return to the festival circuit this past weekend after two long years due to COVID-19.
Returning to the stage bigger and better than ever before thanks to Texas Queensland Inc., hundreds of people gathered at the Showgrounds over two packed days to see some of the best Country acts in the country as well as local and emerging artists.
I want to give a particularly big shout-out to festival organiser and Council team member Ros Sinclair, who has been the backbone of the event. Well done, too, to the Texas community for the wonderful hospitality extended to the hundreds of visitors in town for the weekend.
What a great promotion for our town.
I was honoured to attend the Queensland Golf Industry Awards recently, where Goondiwindi local and long-term Council stores manager Greg Warden won the prestigious Board Member of the Year award, against more than 200 clubs in the state.
Goondiwindi Golf Club also won best Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members), with more congratulations due to Nicky Kruger (finalist, Distinguished Manager Award) and Zac Naismith (finalist, Golf Course Turf Apprentice of the Year). The recognition is extremely well deserved as a hardworking and lively club run completely by volunteers.
Congratulations to all involved.
Last week, I joined many residents in honouring Remembrance Day at the commemorative service at the cenotaph in the Goondiwindi Town Park.
It is so important that we continue to take the time to pay our respects and remember those who have died in conflict: Lest We Forget.
Following the service, I was honoured to open the new Memorial Pathway at the Goondiwindi and District Community Gardens, made possible by a partnership between the Goondiwindi RSL Sub Branch and the local Community Gardens committee.
I want to give a shout out to both community groups, who are shining examples of dedicated service to our town and the well-being of our community.
