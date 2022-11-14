A handful of tenacious volunteers have put an exhaustive effort into saving their town, and now they have the plaque to prove it.
The Thallon community gathered to celebrate the end of the Murray Darling Basin Opportunities from Adversity Funding Program that injected $500,000 into the town.
This latest project, is the culmination of a seven-year campaign to transform Thallon into one of the main tourist attractions in the Balonne Shire.
Jane Corbett from the Thallon Progress Association says closure of the railway, drought and service losses almost saw their little town on the Moonie River close down.
"In 2015 the community rallied and worked together to create the first silo mural in Australia to be painted on a working grain complex."
Mrs Corbett says the latest MDB Economic Development Program was used for a series of infrastructure and renovation activities that will stimulate the local economy.
The project's centrepiece is the renovation of an old Railway Station building into a Visitor Information Station and multipurpose complex for the community.
In the first five months, even working on limited hours, the Visitor Information Station has welcomed more than 820 people through the door.
Mrs Corbett says over the past 12 months, almost 2,500 caravans have camped overnight under the award-winning Thallon painted silos.
"We know we have a strong case to now try and secure new funding to employ a part-time co-ordinator of the Visitor Information Station."
Liz Hill, one of the project drivers, says the MDB project has created pride in the town, with everyone contributing, but the undertaking was enormous. "A small group of volunteers have lived this project day in and day out for over 12 months."
Mrs Hill says being able to employ local contractors has been a wonderful chance to bring local talents to the fore and create business opportunities. "But in all honesty, we are a community volunteer-driven project, and it took a strong and completely dedicated team to achieve the milestones."
Mrs Hill believes the effort was worth it. "This project has enhanced Thallon's resilience, making it better placed to manage current and future economic challenges."
