Border, Yagaburne and Yetman all had comfortable wins on Saturday.
Not that Yelarbon, Boomi and Macintyre didn't have their chances.
At the Golf Club Yagaburne had a convincing win but some early dropped catches by Macintyre didn't help their chances.
Yagaburne batted first and were in trouble quickly losing Levi Wilson for a five.
Tom Jobling and West joined forces. They put on more than a hundred. Tom Jobling was shaky early but one he got into the 40s and with over counting down, he took control.
A beautifully timed punch through wide mid-off a highlight.
West made 45, bowled looking to go big while Jobling made 73 late in the innings.
Ford, 18 off 28, kept the score moving.
After 40 Yagaburne had made 174.
Tully was the star taking 5-29 from his eight.
Phil Fairbanks was unlucky not to take more. He finished with 1-15 off eight.
Yagaburne's openers put the pressure on straight away.
Mettam and Levi and Buster Wilson had Macintyre three down with not many on the board including Macintyre's best bastman, Scott Jackson. But the middle order hit back. Worgan 17, (Good to see you back Jack) Fairbanks, 24 from 22, Wilkie, 21, and Cross, 23, got them right back in the match.
But three quick wickets from the wily spinner Brendan Rice put an end to the fightback.
Macintyre were all out for 106.
At Yelarbon the homeside batted firs at and put on 111 with Carson top scoring with 25. Lavender 22 and Singh 16 not out did their part. Goodfellow 3-24 and McGregor 3-26 off five did most of the damage while Rodhe took 2-33.
In reply Rohde opened and made 34 but Border stuggled at the other end losing four wickets for not many. Van Heerden 23 and then Deadman McGregor, 43 not out made sure there were no more hiccups. He will remember it more though for playing his first game of senior cricket with his son Will.
Lavender and McAuley were tight taking 1-18 and 1-25 respectively while P Singh finish up with the bowling honours taking 2-7 off four overs.
A savage 82 from Tegan "Jack" McMillan off a mere 65 balls and which included two sixes and nine fours set up victory for Yetman when they played Boomi on Saturday.
And lucky for Yetman he fired.
While the McMillan show went off at one end, Yetman suffered three ducks at the other.
It was only after Scott Baker joined the performance did Yetman take control.
Baker belted 53 off 39 while Guy Uebergang was his usually calm self making 18 not out to take Yetman to 6-216.
In reply Brown ensured Yetman didnt get it all their own way.
He cracked 72 off 64 deliveries. Alas for Yetman there was no Baker as back up.
Guy Uebergang proved again why he is so important to Yetman taking 4-13.
Boomi all out 151.
