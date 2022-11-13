Goondiwindi regional residents have been urged to be 'snake aware' as summer raises the risk of bites.
Darling Downs Health has reported13 snake bites in local emergency departments in October 2022. In September 2022, there were 19 ED presentations for snake bites across Darling Downs hospitals, and four in August 2022.
Executive Director Rural Dr Christopher Cowling said it's important to learn early, effective first-aid if you or a family member is bitten, especially if you're in a remote area.
After a snake bite or suspected snake bite, people should:
You should not wash venom off the skin, cut the bitten area, try to suck the venom out or use a tourniquet.
