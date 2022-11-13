Check airway, breathing and circulation. If the patient has collapsed, start CPR immediately.

Call 000 for an ambulance to the emergency department of the nearest hospital. Treat any snake bite as an emergency, regardless of whether you think the snake was venomous or not.

Don't attempt to drive yourself to hospital or walk. Sit or lie down, and stay as still as possible.

Apply a pressure immobilisation bandage as soon as possible. Apply a firm bandage over the bite site, and then cover the entire limb.

Immobilise the limb using a splint. Any rigid object may be used as a splint - e.g. spade, piece of wood or tree branch or rolled up newspapers.