Lights, camera, action!
The Goondiwindi Region is set to become the location of a new feature film, with production getting underway this week.
The Goondiwindi Regional Council was quick to act following an "SOS" from a production company after their planned location site was impacted by the recent flood events in Victoria. The production crew from Bronte Pictures flew into Goondiwindi last week to investigate location options. In the next few days, the town will be abuzz with nearly 70 cast and crew for approximately five weeks as they finalise shooting of the film.
The production is expected to inject hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy.
The Production team at Bronte Pictures praised Council's assistance in scouting potential scene locations and getting the film back underway. "It has been amazing how supportive businesses across town and Council have been," said CEO Blake Northfield. "To be able to resolve so many logistic needs on such short notice is a credit to the community and we want to say a huge thank you.
"Whilst this is an independent film, I expect that hundreds of thousands of dollars will be invested into the local economy," Mr Northfield said. "Most of our team come from regional Australia and it's really important to us that we work with the local community.
"We'll be making sure there is an opportunity for our cast and crew to get involved with the community and we will be announcing soon an opportunity for any young budding actors to have a chance to learn more."
The film "Fear Below" is set in 1946 and follows the story of a bank robbery gone wrong. A vehicle carrying gold bullion crashes off a bridge into the river below - and a desperate attempt to retrieve the gold ensues.
GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM extended a warm welcome to the crew.
"Queensland is more and more becoming the go-to place for films and blockbusters, given that movie producers around the world are always chasing unique locations," the Mayor said. "It's fantastic that they've decided to come to Goondiwindi, and we look forward to the opportunity to welcome them and we're very grateful for their investment in our businesses."
