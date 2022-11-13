Drugged-up drivers get nabbed

A number of drugged-up drivers were nabbed by Goondiwindi Polie over the past week.
At 12.38am on November 7 police intercepted a vehicle in Marshall Street, Goondiwindi.
The 47 year-old Goondiwindi man returned a positive roadside reading to drugs.
A blood test was then performed, and police are awaiting the result.
At 7.34 am on November 12 police intercepted a vehicle in Marshall Street, Goondiwindi.
Police performed a drug test on the 18 year-old Goondiwindi man and he returned a positive result.
The driver is to appear in the Goondiwindi Magiestate's Court.
At 6.30 pm on November 13 police intercepted a vehicle on the Leichhardt Highway near Goondiwindi.
A 20 year-old Yarraman man returned a positive drug result and was given a notice to appear in the Goondiwindi Magiistrate's Court.
Police also searched the person and vehicle and as a result he was given a notice to appear for possessing a dangerous drug and possession of a utensil.
At 7.39 pm on November 6 police arrested a 22 year-old Goondiwindi man on an outstanding arrest warrant for a number of offences.
The offender was bailed to appear at the Goondiwindi Magistrate's Court in November.
At 4.45 pm on November 7 police arrested a 30 year-old Goondiwindi man for breach of a domestic violence order.
Police objected to bail and he was remanded in custody until December.
At 5.20pm on November 11 police arrested a 33 year-old male for breach of a domestic violence order.
He was released to appear in the November sitting of the Goondiwindi Magistrate's Court.
At 7.19am on November 12 police intercepted a vehicle in Marshall Street, Goondiwindi.
The 26 year-old man returned a positive alcohol reading of .066.
He is to appear in the Goondiwindi Magistrate's Court in November.
