One of Goondiwindi's most successful and oldest cricket clubs, Macintyre, is all set to celebrate a proud 75 years of history.
The Old Boys Reunion will take place on Friday March 24, 2023, at the O'Sheas' Royal Hotel.
Club stalwart Graeme Scheu reckons it's going to be a great night for all past and present players.
"It's a Goondiwindi celebration of cricket and not just for the Macintyre Club," he said.
Which is why tickets will be at a premium.
"Numbers are limited so I suggest people get in early," Graeme said.
Get yours at - https://www.trybooking.com/CCUTN. Members of all Goondiwindi Clubs welcome. Contact - Graeme Scheu 0427 718 877 for more information..
Graeme is also looking for stories, old pics and even old scorebooks.
You can contact this cricket writer on 0429031161 and we will pass it on.
But another former Argus cricket sribe and former Maintyre player has made the job a little bit easier.
Chilla Johnston, one of the "fathers" of the junior cricket association, and a sport tragic has written a cricket history of the club.
In he speaks about one of the legends of not just Macintyre but Goondiwindi cricket.
And his legend doesn't end there.
He also to becoming the beating heart of the Goondiwindi Racce Club,
"In 1952, Macintyre gained the services of the best leg spinner in Queensland country (if not Australian country), the "Old Fox" Verner Kleinschmidt.
The competition was won by Macintyre with some incredible feats coming from Vern Kleinschmidt.
Vern took 15 wickets on the one afternoon in a match against Yelarbon, nine wickets in one innings and six in the other with a hat-trick in each innings.
But it doesn't end there - until his passing when well in his 90s Vern maintained the nine should have been 10.
He claimed wicketkeeper Glynn Allen missed a chance behind which would have given him the magic 10. Glynn had taken over the gloves from 'keeper Dr Brian Scanlan who had been called away on a medical emergency.
