Police use pepper spray after hotel fight

Goondiwindi Police were forced to use capsicum spray after an alteration at a Goondiwindi hotel last week.
At 1.15am on October 30 police were called to the hotel.
Seven people received fines for being a public nuisance.
During the disturbance two men were sprayed with capsicum spray.
A Goondiwindi man has been charged with strangulation.
At 10am on October 30 police received a complaint in relation to an assault.
As a result police conducted an investigation and charged a 33 year-old Goondiwindi man with contravene a domestic violence order, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, two counts of strangulation, enter dwelling with intent.
Police objected to bail and the man was remanded in custody to re appear in January at the Goondiwindi Magistrate's Court..
At 3pm on October 26 a 54 year-old man caused a disturbance at a local shop.He was given an infringement notice for public nuisance.
At 4.56pm on October 31 police were called to a residence.Upon arrival police saw a drug utensil sitting on the table. The 27 year-old Goondiwindi woman was subsequently offered and accepted drug diversion.
At 10.35am on November 2 police were speaking with a 33 year-old Goondiwindi woman.Police subsequently searched the woman and located cannabis. She was offered and accepted drug diversion.
Police home safety tips
Ensure doors are always locked with a key even when you are home. Ensure that all external doors, including your garage, of your home are solid and fitted with quality deadlocks.Consider fitting security screen doors, designed and installed to Australian Standards. Consider installing an intruder alarm system and security camera system that covers all external doors, windows and garage.
Always ensure car keys and house keys, together with mobile phones, handbags and wallets, are stored out of sight.
