Goondiwindi man charged with strangulation

By Ian Jones
Updated November 8 2022 - 11:52am, first published 10:05am
Police use pepper spray after hotel fight

Goondiwindi Police were forced to use capsicum spray after an alteration at a Goondiwindi hotel last week.

