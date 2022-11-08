The QRIDA Grant Scheme provides a rebate to rural landholders to help pay for the costs of clean-up and reinstatement of a primary production enterprise that has suffered direct damage as a result of flood. Applications will close on 11 April 2023, or sooner if available funds are exhausted. To be eligible, the relevant property must be located within the Goondiwindi Region - but must not have already received financial support from the disaster grants or loan assistance related to the 2021-22 flood events.

