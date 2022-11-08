Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Hit by floods? Don't miss out on grants up to $75,000

IJ
By Ian Jones
November 9 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some flood disaster aid is closing soon. Landowners and businesses have been urged to appy now. File pic.

Been hit by floods? Apply for help, NOW!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.