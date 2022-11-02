All the Mac Young Writer winners

The 2022 Macintyre Young Writers Inc Junior writing competition has been judged and results emailed to schools.
Entries totalled 796 from across the Macintyre zone including two NSW schools. The Committee wishes to thank the schools who chose to enter writing this year.
"Congratulations to all award winners and we encourage the students who entered to continue to work on their writing."
The Committee decided against hosting a community Presentation ceremony this year allowing individual schools to acknowledge their own winning students in a way they see fit within their own school community.
The Committee looks forward to continued support in 2023.
Macintyre Young Writers Inc. 2022 Results
Year 1 Major Awards: Danika Sewell Goondiwindi SPS "The Lonely Princess"; Eli McMahon Goondiwindi SPS "Bob the Tooth Fairy"; Shiphrah Telson Border Rivers CC "The Warrior Princess"; Frankie Dreier Goondiwindi SPS "Dinosaur Friends"; Josie Jackson St Mary's "The Beautiful Happy Dog"; Frankie Dreier Goondiwindi SPS "How the Princess Fairy Defeated the Wicked Fairy"; William Gleeson St Mary's "The Night I was Stolen"; Thomas Leadbetter St Mary's "The Happy Walrus"; Bruce Clark St Mary's "The Furious Tiger"; Bruce Clark St Mary's "The Evil Fairy Princess". Highly Commended: Maxwell Cranny Goondiwindi SPS "The Crocodile Chomp!"; Willow Mengel St Mary's "The Very Fancy Kitten"; Clayton Flint Inglewood P-10 SS "Angry"; Leigha Simpson Border Rivers CC "The Pretty Queen and The Nice Monster"; Grace Mills St Mary's "The Day I was a Ladybeetle"; Justin Bowden Inglewood P-10 SS "Sick"; Scarlet Osmond Texas P-10 SS "The King's Daughter"; William Gleeson St Mary's "The Day I was a Ladybeetle"; Hugo Aylwin St Mary's "The Very Bad Octopus"; Willow Angel St Mary's "The Super Dog".
Year 2 Major Awards: Sam McMaster North Star Public School "The Big Adventure"; Bella McInnerney North Star Public School "Luke's Go Cart"; Evelyn Cush St Mary's "The Terrifying Tsunami"; Georgina Mooney St Mary's "The Bad Earthquake"; Oscar Eulenstein St Mary's "Outback"; Rupert O'Toole St Mary's "A Drought on a Farm"; Kate Wright Border Rivers CC "The Six Year Old's Adventure"; Lachlan Cope Texas P-10 SS "Ocean Adventures"; Lachlan Cope Texas P-10 SS "Raya and The Baby"; Stirling Rae Kioma SS "The Farm Explosion". Highly Commended: Ned McInnerney St Mary's "The Tsunami"; Indianna Leslie Texas P-10 SS "The Powerful Sea Monster"; Henry Green Goondiwindi SPS "Japan Under Attack"; Sam Scudamore St Mary's "Dirt"; James Caroll St Mary's "The Emergency"; Bridie Doherty St Mary's "The Stormy Day"; Hunter Pinkney Texas P-10 SS "Shark Adventure"; Hunter Pinkney Texas P-10 SS "The Big Great Meg"; Archer Heath St Mary's "The Deadly Jungle"; Archer Heath St Mary's "Mt Bunny".
Year 3 Major Awards: Lydia Aylwin St Mary's "Tibby the Turtle and the Big Bit of Trash."; Lydia Aylwin St Mary's "The Lost Dog"; George Smith St Mary's "Life In The Ocean"; Hudson Derbidge St Mary's "Under the Jetty"; Digby Morris St Mary's "Mr Turtle's Nightmare"; Abbey Clarke St Mary's "Camping"; Genevieve Capp St Mary's "Mermaid Magic"; Lizzy Hayes St Mary's "Life In The Ocean"; Oliver Anderson Inglewood P-10 SS "Medieval Times"; Harry Towner Border Rivers CC "Falling Survival". Highly Commended: Poppy Britton Goondiwindi SPS 'My Home Poem"; Evangelica Sutton Goondiwindi SPS "The Amazing Zoo Poem"; Ocean McLachlen Goondiwindi SPS "Canada Poem"; Indi Turner Goondiwindi SPS "My Backyard Poem"; Xanthe Brown Goondiwindi SPS "The Ocean Poem"; Jonah Edmondstone Texas P-10 SS, "The Lorax"; Jaeda Foster Texas P-10 SS "The Lorax"; Lachy Bursle Border Rivers CC "The Present Pincher"; Judah McIntosh Border Rivers CC "Jungle Adventure; Emily Crichlow North Star Public School " Echindna's Adventure".
Year 4 Major Awards; Oliver Hansen Goondiwindi SPS "Ready Set Gooo!"; Harper Billsborough Goondiwindi SPS "The Unknown Universe"; Olivia Teunis Border Rivers CC "Billy Saved the Day"; Nate Raymond Border Rivers CC "The Lego Crime"; Ivy Griffiths Goondiwindi SPS "Mini Marshmallow Madness"; Lincoln Syme Goondiwindi SPS "The Great Fishing Trip"; Flynn Rice Goondiwindi SPS "The Enchanted Forest"; Tanner Jenkins Goondiwindi SPS "The Worst Camp Ever"; Sarah Ramsay Texas P-10 SS "The Big Snake"; Abigail Schell Goondiwindi SPS "The School Poem". Highly Commended: Annabel Carter Goondiwindi SPS "My Adventurous Trip In A Spaceship"; David Doherty Texas P-10 SS "Rowan of Rin"; Ivy Griffiths Goondiwindi SPS "The Salty Cake"; Hunter Hallett Goondiwindi SPS "The Magial Ring"; Harper Billsborough Goondiwindi SPS "Mr Twit's Bad Hair Day"; James Anderson Goondiwindi SPS "The Hole And The Sunflower"; Mackenzie Kopittke Goondiwindi SPS "Wolf Girl"; Willow McFarlane Goondiwindi SPS "The Shiny Problem"; Georgia Finlay Texas P-10 SS "Mr Twit Gets Revenge"; Oscar Watkins North Star Public School "The Jungle Teaser".
Year 5 Major Awards: Bonnie North St Mary's "The Worst Muster Ever"; Thomas Crichlow North Star Public School "The Close Call"; Jennifer Ellis Border Rivers CC "Life of a Piano"; Stella Reardon St Mary's "My Life as A Convict"; Heath Montgomery Border Rivers CC "The Footlings"; Sofia Kindt Goondiwindi SPS "Storm Boy -A Comparison". Highly Commended: Bronte Dennis Yelarbon SS "The Case of the Missing Turtle"; Eliza Scudamore St Mary's "My Life as a First Fleet Convict"; Phillippa Mooney St Mary's "The Trip To Australia"; Anita Kriel Border Rivers CC "Terces Holmes"; Kelli Turner Texas P-10 SS "The Beach"; Sophie McMaster North Star Public School "The Netball Grand Final"; Lewis Colebern Yelarbon SS "Playing The Dream"; Dejaun Merritt Tulloona Public School "The Gargantuan Daintree"; Natalie Anderson Inglewood P-10 SS "The Lost Boy and the ..." ; Sophie Coleborn St Mary's "The Golden Locket".
Year 6 Major Awards: Charlee-Rae Johnson Nguyen Texas P-1- SS "The Ghost of Valyona," Indya Doolin North Star Public School "The Storm Up North", Annabel McMaster North Star Public School 'The Princess of the Storm", Lincoln Perry Inglewood P-10 SS "Dungeons and Dragons", Phoebe Hoffmann St Mary's Parish School "Super Jockey", Callum Atkins Goondiwindi State School "The Big Soccer Game", Eugenie Hall Goondiwindi State School "Soul", Emidey Wren St Mary's Parish School "A World Waiting to be Discovered", Jack Campbell Bungunya State School "Farm Accident", Charlotte Yench Goondiwindi State School "The Avalanche", Highly Commended: Leah Clarke St Mary's Parish School "Dear Diary", Jessie Triggs Goondiwindi State School " My Dream", Molly Raines Bungunya State School "The Tornado", Angel Kennedy Tulloona Public School "The Enchanted Forest and The Spell Book", Rissa Owen Inglewood P-10 SS "Secret Horse", Addison Irwin Texas P-10 SS "In The Darkness", Brayden Ogle Goondiwindi State School "Super Secret Mouse", Isabella Toop St Mary's Parish School "The Mystery of Jennifer", Conner Foster Goondiwindi State School "The Back Paddock", Riley Spicer St Mary's Parish School "The Disastrous Trip", Chloe Warburton St Marys Parish School "The Old Castle", Gus Gibbs Border Rivers CC "The Brumbies", Bella Tompkins St Marys Parish School "Daisy the Giant Puppy", Alivia Norman Border Rivers CC "Shark Danger", Joshua Valmonte Goondiwindi State School "Perry the Penguin", Saxon McFarlane Goondiwindi State School "Grannie's Undies and Glasses".
Year 7 Major Awards: Nat Scott Goondiwindi State High School "Enough", Banjo Bryant Goondiwindi State High School "Memoir", Emere Lazarus Goondiwindi State High School "Treacherous Tunnels", Ethen Story Inglewood P-10 SS "The Tsunami From Space", Brock Dawson Texas P-10 "Darling Downs Rugby", Joash Cranney Border Rivers CC "The Baffling Brook", Jayde Nothdurft Border Rivers CC "The Missing Person", Emily Chandler St Mary's Parish School "Ned Kelly Recount", Grace Leadbetter St Mary's Parish School "Zara Dennis St Mary's Parish School "The Dragon Slayer. Highly Commended: Jacob Holmes Inglewood P-10 SS "Fishing", Matthew Doherty Texas P-10 SS "Largo", Brodie Salter Texas P-10 SS "Manual Mania", Megan Montgomery Border Rivers CC "Stranger Danger", Scarlett Reardon St Mary's Parish School "Ned Kelly Recount", Macie McNulty St Mary's Parish School "Ned Kelly- Local Hero", Ellie Baker Goondiwindi State High School "The Game", Macca Skinner Goondiwindi State High School "The Tunnel Rats of Vietnam", Abigail James Goondiwindi State High School "What If You Were There..."
Year Eight Major Awards: Patricia Valmonte Goondiwindi State High School "The Wooden Box", Emma Donges Inglewood P-10 SS "The Land of The Unknown", George Poulos Inglewood P-10 SS "The Illusionist", Emily Ellis Border Rivers CC "Alive", Luisa Baver Border Rivers CC "Lost", Hannah Cranney Border Rivers CC "Old Endings New Beginnings", Zoe Hyson Goondiwindi State High School "The Collected", Kelly Pereira Inglewood P-10 SS "Trapped", Chael Deiparine Goondiwindi State High School "Surrender", Imogen Higgs Goondiwindi State High School "The Meant To Be Story". Highly Commended: Blake Teunis Border Rivers CC "All Alone", Locklyn Krauss Inglewood P-10 SS "There's Someone Outside", Kelly Pereira Inglewood P-10 SS "Misperception", Xavier Deans Goondiwindi State High School "No Difference", Archie Deans Goondiwindi State High School "The Players' Championship", Ryan Lindsay Goondiwindi State High School "The Escape", Zoe Hyson Goondiwindi State High School "Simon Says", Fred Brennan Goondiwindi State High School "Saving Private Frank", Nikki Keoller Goondiwindi State High school "The Basement".
Year Nine Major Awards: Mikayla Doherty Texas P-10 SS "Who Killed Santa?", Curtis Lambert Goondiwindi State High School "Honk", Chelsey Perry Inglewood P-10 SS "Living With A Liar", Sahara Mackie Texas P-10 SS "Rainforest", Helena Lazzaroni Texas P-10 SS "Death Note", Ethan Chandler ST Mary's Parish School "Lindy Chamberlain All Over Again", Liam Harvey Texas P-10 SS "On Australia's Doorstep", Pippa Gore Goondiwindi State High School "The Odd One Out", BJ Sutton Inglewood P-10 SS "Drafted For WW111", Highly Commended: Mackenzie Mitchell Texas P-10 SS "Machine From Hell", Paige Beasy Goondiwindi State High School "Little Voices", Isaac Rawlins Texas P-10 SS "A1's Take Over The World", Eve Stiles Goondiwindi State High School "Five Stages of Grief", Pyper Reedman Goondiwindi State High School "Ghost Wranglers", Reign Mackie Texas P-10 SS "Freshwater", Tyler Krauss Texas P-10 SS "Professor Speed", Samantha Wilson Texas P-10 SS "Power from Pills", Kyne Upton Goondiwindi Stage High School "Nightmares", Rylan Clayton Texas P-10 SS "Survival of The Fittest", Katie Bate Goondiwindi State High School " The Hallway", Shelby Orchard St Mary's Parish School "Acceptance-A Drama Script Monologue".
Year 10 Major Awards: Tika Marsh Texas P-10 SS "Rob Sydney Town, 1854", Stevie Gosper Inglewood P-10 SS "Bad Neighbours", Kirsten Chick St Mary's Parish School "Martyrdom of The Burning Lady". Highly Commended: Tia Wallis Inglewood p-10 SS "The Free Spirit of a Useless Cowboy", Tika Marsh Texas P-10 SS "Look Pretty", Lucy Cowley Goondiwindi State High School "Behind the Face You Taught Me", Corey Rawlins Texas P-10 SS "Racism Hurts", Deakin Warren P-10 SS "London 1748", Hannah Bate Goondiwindi State High School "Where the Sun Meets", Brooke Stewart Texas P-10 SS "London 1786".
Year 11 Major Awards: Emma Cowley Goondiwindi State High School "Calling Through the Quiet", Logan McKenzie Goondiwindi State High School "Bushfire". Highly Commended: Amber McCormick Border Rivers CC "The Stranded Boy", Edie O'Toole Border Rivers CC "Dear Big Brother", Maddi Hallet Border Rivers CC "Molly Johnston", Hayden Soper Goondiwindi State High School "The Drover's Wife".
Year 12 Major Awards: Jordan Schwerin Goondiwindi State High School "The Future", Brooke Mackenzie GSHS "Winter Storm", Jack Cowley GSHS "Blue Skies", Noah Hawker GSHS "Drought", Sage Welsh GSHS "Repeat", Jackson McGovern GSHS "Peace in the Acquifer", Christine Austria GSHS "On Edge", Abby New-Hansen GSHS "Dragging", Sarah Jones Border Rivers CC "Nevermore", Chelsea Manton GSHS "Twisted Corpse". Highly Commended: Codie Nothdurft Border Rivers CC "Jewelled Blood", Heidi Hall Border Rivers CC "The Desire to Be Free", Heidi Hall Border Rivers CC "Night Wars", Reuben Raymond Border Rivers CC "Heavy Shackles Hellish Memories", Sarah Jones Border Rivers CC "A Doll's House", Sage Welsh GSHS "The Drought".
