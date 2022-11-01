Texas gets ready to rock

Couldn't get tickets to CMC Rocks?
Catch the best country stars in Texas instead!
Some of Australia's best country musicians will soon take to the stage in the Goondiwindi Region, with just two weeks to go until the gates open for the Texas Country Music Festival - 11-12 November at the Texas Showgrounds.
Music lovers will be able to catch some of the biggest names in country at the two-day festival. If you couldn't get tickets to CMC Rocks Queensland, don't miss your chance to see CMC stars The Wolfe Brothers as they headline the Saturday night in Texas.
Get your tickets now at: https://queenslandtickets.com.au/event/15927
The packed line-up includes two-time Golden Guitar-winner Andrew Swift, CMT #1 artist Josh Setterfield, local legend Will Day and contemporary country songstress Natalie Pearson who has opened for Lee Kernaghan, Travis Collins and Jessica Mauboy - to name just a few!
Enjoy delicious food, markets, free jumping castles and activities for all the family. Camping is available on site, or there'll also be a courtesy bus operating between Texas and the Showgrounds.
Goondiwindi Regional Council is proud to be a long-term supporter of the Texas Country Music Festival - formerly the Texas Country Music Round-up - through its Community Grants Program.
Cr Phil O'Shea holds Council's portfolio for Arts and Culture and is the representative to Texas Queensland Inc, organiser of the event. He too will be taking to the stage on Friday alongside Sam Brown, and says 2022 will be an exciting new chapter for the Texas festival.
"The Texas Country Music Festival is back after a two-year break - bigger and better than ever," Cr O'Shea said. "It's bringing some of the biggest county music artists to our region and promises to be a huge weekend for country music fans of all ages," he said.
"This is your opportunity to catch some big names as well as up-and-coming stars before they hit the mainstream festival circuit," he said. "Congratulations to the committee, who I know have worked so hard to give the event a big re-brand with a fresh look and feel for 2022 - this will be a huge boost for tourism in Texas."
Australia's favourite country rockers The Wolfe Brothers have said how excited they are to headline the Texas festival after the release of their latest #1 album 'Kids on Cassette'.
"We can't wait to bring our show to Texas," said Tom Wolfe from The Wolfe Brothers. "This festival is going to be a special one - people are travelling from all over the country to party!"
"Proud Goondiwindi boy" Will Day says he's also looking forward to playing the big event close to his hometown.
"It's an amazing line-up which I'm very proud to be a part of," he said.
For Festival organiser and Texas local Ros Sinclair, one of the most important things about the event is being able to reunite the community after two years of event cancellations.
"We've been through border closures and more recently, floods, in the past few years - but the Texas Country Music Festival is now ready to open its gates and welcome in hundreds of country fans," Ms Sinclair said. "Texas may be small, but it's mighty and resilient... and ready to put on a festival you will remember for years to come.
"I want to thank Goondiwindi Regional Council for its continued support as a premier sponsor of the event, along with many other wonderful local businesses and individuals," she said.
For more information, visit https://www.texasqldmusicfestival.com.au/
