Customer safety the top priority for Essential Energy

Essential Energy understands the risks associated with managing an electricity network in agricultural regions and the potential for electrical accidents. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Essential Energy

Essential Energy manages the poles and wires that power 95 percent of New South Wales, extending into some parts of Southern Queensland. They deliver electricity to an extensive network of homes, hospitals, businesses and schools, including a diverse range of farming operations.

They are dedicated to distributing safe and reliable power to regional, rural and remote communities, always striving to enhance the safety of employees and the community.

Powering most of NSW's agribusinesses, Essential Energy understands the risks associated with managing an electricity network in agricultural regions and the potential for electrical accidents.

Their analysis shows that the most common electrical safety risk to farm workers is machinery coming into contact with overhead powerlines or hitting power poles.

As well as conducting regular maintenance on the network, Essential Energy is focused on delivering electricity safety education campaigns, aimed at educating and protecting their regional customers and reducing accidents.

Michael Flannery, Head of Organisational Safety at Essential Energy, says that it's part of everyone in the community's responsibility to uphold public safety.

"Our goal is to help all workers to understand how to protect their safety and the safety of others when working near the electricity network.

"Essential Energy has a network that spans 95 per cent of NSW and serves 1,500 rural, regional and remote communities, so a lot of our work is centred around electrical safety within the agricultural industry," said Michael.

"Our educational safety campaigns focus on those on the land and reinforce the need for farmers to remain alert to electrical hazards and aware of the location of electrical infrastructure, such as overhead and underground powerlines."

As part of their mission to spread awareness and educate agricultural workers about electrical risks, Essential Energy has also developed and implemented an Aerial Marker Program.

The Aerial Marker Program provides installation of up to ten aerial powerline markers, free of charge, when purchased through Essential Energy. The markers work by increasing powerline visibility and reducing instances of contact with lines by farming machinery.

The NSW government, via SafeWork, offers a rebate on some types of equipment purchased by small businesses and sole traders that make their workplaces safer, further reducing the potential cost of the aerial markers.

"Feedback from those undertaking work where aerial markers are installed has been very positive, with people saying how amazed they are with how eye-catching the markers are, and others stating they help save lives," said Michael.

Essential Energy has also launched their Look Up and Live app across its network area. The Look Up and Live app aims to alert workers to the locations of electrical wires, so they can be easily avoided. The app can be downloaded via Google apps or the Apple Store.

"The app is a simple tool anyone can access from a laptop or smartphone, to access information including the location of overhead powerlines and imagery via an interactive geospatial map. This is an important first step that everyone working around the network should take before starting work," said Michael.

Despite the company's best efforts to educate and prevent electrical accidents occurring in the first place, Essential Energy knows they can still happen.

They have a clear message for anyone who finds themselves in such a situation: Stay, call and wait.

"If your machinery contacts overhead powerlines, stay in the vehicle and call 000 immediately. Wait until you have received the all clear from attending Essential Energy employees that the power has been switched off and it's safe to exit the vehicle," Michael said.

"Following these three words could save your life - too often we see incidents occur because workers did not know how to respond when their machinery contacted the network."

Essential Energy also has advice for those in the community who find themselves in flooded areas. The risk of electrocution and electric shock is heightened during flooding due to inundation, damaged electrical installations and wiring, and corrosion of electrical connections.

Prior to flood waters coming through the property, if workers and residents have time, Essential Energy recommends preparing for floods by raising electrical appliances, calling to arrange supply to be disconnected and turning off switches and mains prior to water coming through a property.

Their advice for staying safe during the actual flood event includes vacating inundated buildings that still have power connected and keeping at least eight metres from the electricity network at all times. More advice relating to flood safety can be accessed here.

For more information on Essential Energy's electrical safety campaigns visit https://www.essentialenergy.com.au/safety