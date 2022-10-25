Councils from across Queensland have agreed with the Goondiwindi Regional Council that the state government needs to get tougher on juvenile crime.
A joint motion from the GRC and the Livinstone Shire Council was passed at the Local Government Association of Queensland's (LGAQ) Annual Conference in Cairns last week.
It was attended by GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM, Deputy-Mayor, Cr Rob Mackenzie, Cr Rick Kearney, Cr Susie Kelly and Council Chief Exeutrive Officer, Carl Manton. .
"Our motion calls for an expert review of the Youth Justice Act 1992 and Youth Justice Framework to address concerns around recidivist juvenile behaviour, in particular: lack of support and compensation for victims of juvenile crime; limitation in police powers; the levels of supervision for offenders under restraint or community release and consistency in interpretation of the legislation by Magistrates dealing with juvenile offenders," Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said.
The motion read: the LGAQ calls on the State Government to develop and coordinate a panel of experts, consisting of, but not limited to, Queensland Police, Members of the Queensland Judiciary, relevant State Government departments and members of Victims of Crime groups to review the Act.
The GRC provided bakground on its call for a tougher stance.
"The severity and frequency of juvenile crime has impacted our community. The overwhelming majority of property crime experienced by our community is due to a small number of repeat youth offenders. The Police require appropriate resources and enhanced powers to deal with recidivist juvenile offenders including those who have been released into the community on court orders.
"Legislative changes need to occur to break the cycle of crime and hold repeat offenders accountable and protect communities. We are advocating for greater deterrents and interventions to prevent ours and other communities having to deal with the consequences of repeat juvenile offenders.
"Council has actively been engaging with relevant cross border stakeholders and the issues contained in the above motion have been regularly identified as issues requiring legislative change. Council's leadership team have communicated directly with several State Government Ministers about the concerns.
The Livinstone Shire Council spoke about the economic impact and the lack of support for victims.
A complaint raised by Goondiwindi residents as well.
"Residents and business owners within the Livingstone community have often expressed concern at the apparent lack of consideration given to victims of juvenile crime within the Juvenile Crime legislation. These are victims whose property has been stolen and often damaged in the conduct of the crime.
"The question of fairness and justice is prominent within the legislation, but how is "fairness" to be extended to victims of crime.
"There appears to be no compensation requirement for juvenile offenders, however insurance costs rise as a result of claims against the crime."
"The LGAQ Annual Conference is an important part of the process that allows local governments to work together to find solutions to shared challenges facing Queensland councils. It's an important vehicle for advocacy up to state and federal government levels on issues that impact our community," Cr Springborg AM said.
