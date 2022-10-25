Goondiwindi Police found more than they bargained for after receiving a complaint from a Goondiwindi motel.
At 2.23pm on October 23 were alled to investigate a fraud complaint.
During the course of they investigated a motel room.
They discovered 32 grams of methylamphetamine, a sum of cash and several drug utensils.
A 29 year-old Brisbane woman was charged with possession of a schedule one drug exceeding schedule three quantities, possession of a thing used in the commission of a crime, possess utensils, possession of property suspected being the proceeds of an offence under the Drugs Misuse Act, supplying dangerous drugs and a fraud matter.
She was bailed not to be in Goondiwindi and to appear at the Goondiwindi Magistrate's Court (GMC) in November.
At 12.24am on October 22 a 19 year-old Goondiwindi man was intercepted in Vetter Street.
The driver returned a blood-alcohol content reading reading of .13. He is to appear at the GMC in November.
At 2.04am on October 22 a 19 year-old Goondiwindi man was intercepted driving in Riddle Street. He returned a reading of.175.
He is to appear at the GMC in November.
At 9.30am on the 22/10 a 37 year-old Goondiwindi man was charged for breach of a domestic violence order. He is to appear at the GMC in November.
At 12.30 am on October 23 police were called to a disturbance in Marshall Street, Goondiwindi. A 36 year-old Toomelah woman and a 22 year-old Boggabilla woman were issued with Infringement notices for violent behaviour.
At 7.48am on Otober 23 police intercepted a vehicle in Russell Street, Goondiwindi.
The 17 year-old Goondiwindi youth received a notice to appear for drug driving.
On October 23 police were called to a disturbance in Goondiwindi. As a result, a 30 year-old Goondiwindi man was arrested for breach of a domestic violence order. Police objected to his bail and he is to appear in the Warwick Magistrate's Court.
At 2.44pm on October 24 police intercepted a vehicle in Baker Street. The 31 year-old Goondiwindi woman returned a positive drug result and was issued with a notice to appear for drug driving.
On October 24 police received an assault complaint for an incident.
Police are investigating.
