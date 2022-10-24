The Australian Government has announced a review of Australia's largest rail construction program, the $14.5 billion Inland Rail project. Council's view is that here in the Goondiwindi Region, we have been able to work constructively through most issues with Inland Rail. We understand that some of the logistics, including the route path, are still in negotiation and are a concern to some of our residents, but Council's opinion is that our region now needs certainty to move forward. This is a project that has already been going on behind schedule for too long. While we respect the fact that the government is at liberty to review the project, we need this project to be delivered for the benefit of our community and region - and this is the position that Council will officially put forward.