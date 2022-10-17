Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Thieves flee after homeowner thwarts break-in

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:01am, first published October 17 2022 - 3:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thieves flee after homeowner thwarts break-in

Thieves have been run off after a homeowner caught them in the act.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.