Thieves flee after homeowner thwarts break-in

Thieves have been run off after a homeowner caught them in the act.
At 12.48am on October 17 unknown offenders have attempted to enter a shed in Moffatt Street.
The wouldbe thieves gained entry but were disturbed by the owner and they ran off.
READ MORE:
At about 1.25am on October 17 thieves have forced a door to a motel room where they have stolen keys to a vehicle.
The ar was stolen.
It was later found near Boggabilla.
At 6.50pm police intercepted a vehicle in Bowen Lane, Goondiwindi.
The 30 year-old Goondiwindi man returned a positive reading to a drug and was given a notice to appear in the Goondiwindi Magistrate's Court in November.
At 9.08pm on October 17, Goondiwindi police intercepted a vehicle in Russell Street, Goondiwindi.
The 21 year old Goondiwindi man returned a blood-alcohol reading of .053%.
He received a notice to appear in the GMC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.