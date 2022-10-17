Enjoying the hospitality of the locals, visiting cotton farm, cotton gin, Myola Feed Lot, Gunsynd Museum and more.
That's just a part of the agenda of a school band which is about to visit Goondiwindi
The Preparatory Camerata Singers from The Southport School will be performing at the Goondiwindi Botanical Gardens on Saturday, October 29 at 3:30pm. This is a free concert for all to enjoy.
The TSS students aged between 9 and 12 have impressed many of their audiences. Their level of performance exhibits a maturity well beyond their years.
The choir recently participated in the Gold Coast Eisteddfod winning first place in both the A Grade Primary Choral section and the Vocal Ensemble Section.
They were also awarded the Varsity College Trophy for the Adjudicator's Choice for the Most Outstanding Primary School Choir.
Many favourites will be performed on tour. Much loved pieces including, "Hallelujah" and Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" have moved many to tears.
Concert repertoire is both popular and challenging.
It celebrates cultural diversity, singing Torres Strait Island "Sesere eeye", "I'm a Believer" from the blockbuster Shrek and Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah". Along with the choir, some of the talented boys will also present solos on their instruments. This promises to be a memorable and very enjoyable concert.
TSS Preparatory's Director of Music Trisha Matthias said: "I noticed how little many of the students knew about the shearing heritage of Australia while teaching the shearing song Lachlan Tigers.
"Being a country girl myself (Trish grew up on the Darling Downs) and knowing that many of our boarders come from rural areas, I thought our city boys should experience the country."
The idea was born to take the boys to Goondiwindi to experience an important part of our heritage and celebrate music as a language that transcends regions, generations, experiences and beliefs, linking us all.
The TSS boys are thrilled about their up and coming performances. However, the butterflies in the tummy are not based on up and coming stage fright but are simply excitement for the tour ahead.
They are looking forward to visiting a sheep shearing property, witnessing first-hand the production of cotton, learning about the region's history and visiting Myola Feed Lot.
The choir will be performing at Kaloma Aged Care, Care Goondiwindi - Oak Tree Retirement Village and the Botanical Gardens.
