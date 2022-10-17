Goondiwindi Argus
Goondiwindi Careers, Skills & Opportunities EXPO to showcase opportunities

By Ian Jones
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:53am, first published October 17 2022 - 3:50am
Need a job? Have a chat to Steve Strutt from Woods Grain and Julia Spicer from Engage and Create Consulting on Friday.

The Goondiwindi Careers, Skills & Opportunities EXPO is on Friday.

