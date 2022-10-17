The Goondiwindi Careers, Skills & Opportunities EXPO is on Friday.
It will showcase the employment, training and lifestyle opportunities available across the Goondiwindi Region.
Presented by the Goondiwindi Chamber of Commerce, the EXPO will bring together more than 30 stall holders and interactive displays. It begins at 1pm at the Goondiwindi Waggamba Community Cultural Centre.
READ MORE:
This free event will promote the many opportunities available to school leavers and locals looking for a career change, as well as potential new residents.
There will be a wide range of interactive trade stall displays to provide inspiration and information about the careers, education, skills and lifestyle opportunities available locally.
Executive Officer of the Goondiwindi Chamber of Commerce Terri-Ann Crothers is inviting all residents to come along and encourages others from outside the region to visit too.
"The Expo is a wonderful opportunity for people, local and not-so-local, to come along and experience the many possibilities we offer in our region," Ms Crothers said. "From agribusiness to technology, education to community services, it will all be on display in one location."
Chamber President, Peter Travers, said the event was about bringing the business and wider community together to pursue the shared goal of meeting the region's skilled labour needs.
"People are the core of any economic development for a region, and we are keen to see ours continue to thrive," Mr Travers said. "We need to explore ways we can keep more of our young people in the region and attract new residents to local job vacancies.
"The Goondiwindi Region is well known for being at the forefront of advances in agricultural technology, as well as being a logistics hub in a key strategic location," he said. "Many local successful businesses are expanding, and they need more people to fill new roles."
The Expo was initiated last year and given the enthusiastic response from exhibitors, sponsors and visitors, the Chamber was encouraged to take it on again in 2022 with the aim of increasing the supply of skilled people to meet local employment demand.
"The Chamber has been supported by sponsors - Goondiwindi Communications, Country Broadband Network, Hayes Spraying and ARTC Inland Rail."
There is also a chance to win a $200 Grow Gundy Gift Card by simply coming along to the EXPO, and Goondiwindi Rotary Club and the Emus Junior Rugby NZ Tour group will be fundraising with a bar and catering.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.