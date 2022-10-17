Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Boggabilla boy extradited to face Goondiwindi Magistrate's Court over 76 property-related offences

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:49am, first published October 17 2022 - 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's been another busy week for Goondiwindi Police.

A16-year-old Boggabilla boy has been extradited to Queensland from Gosford in New South Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.