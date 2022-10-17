A16-year-old Boggabilla boy has been extradited to Queensland from Gosford in New South Wales.
He has been charged with 76 property-related offences from the Goondiwindi area including several armed robberies.
He has been remanded in custody after appearing in the Goondiwindi Magistrate's Court. He is to re-appear in November.
READ MORE:
Meanwhile, at 2am on October 12 police intercepted a vehicle on the Cunningham Highway.
The 23 year-old Goondiwindi woman provided a specimen of breath and returned a blood alcohol reading of .084. She is to appear at the Goondiwindi Magistrates Court in November.
At 9.38am on October 12, police intercepted a vehicle in Marshall Street, Goondiwindi.
The 18-year-old Goondiwindi women returned a positive reading to a drug and was charged for drug driving. She is to appear at the GMC in December.
A19-year-old male driver returned a positive alcohol reading of .108 on October 16. He will appear in the GMC in November.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.