Meet John Cristie, founder of ModnPods. A former elite Search and Rescue operator in the US Navy Special Operations, John's journey from the military to the world of entrepreneurship is as engaging as it is thought-provoking. Originally formulated on a container model, ModnPods evolved into the architecturally designed, sustainability focused, prefabricated modular pods range that is attracting substantial interest from clientele in the residential, property development, tourism, education, agricultural and mining sectors, who are looking for affordable quality, beauty and sustainability in full end-to-end housing solutions.