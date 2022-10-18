Labour, housing and funding issues are just a few of the issues to be tackled at an innovation festival in Goondiwindi this week.
Beginning on Wednesday, the two-day Country Spark Innovation Festival is on at the Goondiwindi Golf Club.
It will attract visitors and guest-speakers from across Australia.
A field day kicks it all off on Wednesday morning.
It brings together a host of innovators, investors, experts, and entrepreneurs to address the challenges and opportunities for the future of regional Australia.
With labour shortages, housing issues and funding on everyone's mind, it will allow attendees to hear from a host of experts talking about practical and innovative solutions to the challenges ahead.
The Toowoomba-based social enterprise group The Mulberry Project, is bringing 10 skilled migrants to the festival.
They are looking for work in the Goondiwindi region for immediate start.
Attendees will also hear from innovators from near and far.
There are regional residents such as Simon Gillece, Border Regions Pest Control and Border Grain Fumigation; Will Troughton, W T Investments; Jerome Leray, InFarm; Megan Boyd, Goondiwindi Regional Council; Sam Noon, Sam Noon Training and Consulting; Julia Spicer, Engage & Create Consulting; Gary Bartlam, Woods Group; Justin Saunders, Bigambul Native Title Aboriginal Corporation and Jenny Hayes, Hayes Spraying.
Special guests also include returning speaker, Oli le Lievre of Humans of Agriculture and Alice Armitage of Pandaemonium, speaking on the importane of regional story-telling.
John Christie of ModnPods is "not to be missed".
The former elite Search and Rescue operator in the US Navy Special Operations will share his story of founding ModnPods as a solution to the housing crisis.
He will be joined by the ModnPods' CEO, Daniel Abrahams who will share his experience raising capital, private equity and crowd-source funding in a "much-anticipated" investment panel discussion.
The Field Day includes a visit to Agtronics Goondiwindi and cotton property "Alcheringa" (Goondiwindi Cotton).
Agtronics Goondiwindi specialise in precision farming (GPS guidance and spot spraying, in particular) and telemetry equipment. Jason Freiberg and his team are leading the way in ag technology in the region. They provide customers with the technology and expertise to help reduce chemical use and costs by up to 90 percent.
Sam Coulton of Goondiwindi Cotton will be leading a tour of "Alcheringa", the site of the CRDC-supported trial which successfully utilised two tonnes of cotton waste mulched into the soil.
It resulted in an increased microbial activity and at least 2,070kg of carbon dioxide equivalents mitigated through the breakdown of garments in the soil rather than landfill.
The tour will conclude at the Goondiwindi Region Careers, Skills and Opportunities Expo hosted by the Goondiwindi Chamber of Commerce.
Dive into the world of research & development - are you missing out on big bucks? Featuring InFarm's Jerome Leray, Jenny Hayes of Hayes Spraying and BDO's Daniel Splatt.
Learn how Government can support your business innovation - advocacy, funding and connections at local, state and federal levels. Panel featuring Sam Noon, Sam Noon Training and Consulting; Megan Boyd, Goondiwindi Regional Council; Nat Gruenfeld, AusIndustry; and Sarah Holt, DSDILGP.
Is migration the answer to unlocking our region's potential? This panel will discuss migration and regional communities from every angle. Join Jane Jennison of Welcoming Cities, Louise Noble of the Mulberry Project, Gary Bartlam of Woods Group and Goondiwindi's newest resident, Maria Norheim on this practical and insightful discussion.
Meet John Cristie, founder of ModnPods. A former elite Search and Rescue operator in the US Navy Special Operations, John's journey from the military to the world of entrepreneurship is as engaging as it is thought-provoking. Originally formulated on a container model, ModnPods evolved into the architecturally designed, sustainability focused, prefabricated modular pods range that is attracting substantial interest from clientele in the residential, property development, tourism, education, agricultural and mining sectors, who are looking for affordable quality, beauty and sustainability in full end-to-end housing solutions.
Danielle Morton, Zondii
Danielle wants to change the way food is viewed. With a goal to make nutrient value visible, identify authenticity values of food and show provenance - Zondii was created. Danielle has over 20 years experience in program delivery and execution, combined with start up app development knowledge to delivery patented technology into the hands of consumers, producers and supply chains alike.
Whether you are trying to get into investing, looking to receive investment, or interested in structures and business model considerations, this interactive panel will leave you feeling confident and informed. BDO's Jodie Knowlton, local Will Troughton of W T Investments, and ModnPods CEO Daniel Abrahams will join Engage & Create Consulting's Julia Spicer on this session.
Join us this year for the Goondiwindi Region Careers, Skills & Opportunities EXPO. Bringing together a wide variety of our best businesses and organisations, under one roof for one day to meet you - school leavers, those seeking a career change, and potential new residents.Interactive exhibitions, stalls, professional experts, networking opportunities, barbecue and bar - the EXPO has it all!
Further information and tickets can be found by visiting the Engage & Create Consulting Facebook page or by searching 'Country Spark Festival 2022'.
Engage & Create Consulting is in the business of people - who you are, how you manage situations, and particularly, how you and your business can contribute to the energy and experience of your community.
Based in Goondiwindi, our team works with rural and remote businesses, industry groups, and community organisations like YOURS across our wide brown country.
