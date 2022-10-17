Cricket season is underway.
Macintyre, Railways and Yetman made it into the winner's circle after convincing wins on Saturday.
The star performance of the round came from Railways' Sam Turvey who belted 52 off 61 balls.
He then turned around and took 5-13.
At Riddles Oval Macintyre were too good for Border Tarawera.
Border batted first and made 8-144.
They got away to a good start with James Rohde scoring 25 and Jim Ambrose 31.
But Macintyre bowlers Palmer, 4-28 off his eight overs and Karl Jackson 3-13 off his including both openers, stemmed the tide of runs.
West with 30 not out coming in at 10 put some pressure back on Macintyre.
In reply 60 from Nathan Turner and 65 from Scott Jackson made short work of it all.
At the golf club Railways batted first.
Sam Turvey opening up made 52 off 61 while Russell Carter made 47 off 48.
Lucky they did.
There were five ducks.
Railways made 147.
Doing the damage was V Singh who took an impressive 5-20.
In reply Yelarbon made 63 with Heath Elsley top scoring with 22.
They too finished with five ducks.
Sam Turvey rounded off a magnificent day taking 5-13.
At Yagaburne the home side made 44.
W West made 17.
The only other batter to make double figures.
Sam Dight, no really, was Yagaburne's best with the ball, taking 4-9.
Tegan McMillan 38 and Williams, 5, made sure they were back at the bar in quick time.
In the only women's match played reigning premiers Yetman were too good for Yagaburne.
Yagaburne batted frst and made 2-65.
Murphy with 42 not out off only 27 starred and Yetman may have been lucky she didn't have a bit more time at the crease.
Claridge took 1-12 off three overs.
She turned that into a nice double when she opened the batting scoring 18 from 14 deliveries.
Gallucci again starred for Yetman with the bat making 24 off 11.
.
