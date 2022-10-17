Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Goondiwindi cricket: Sam Turvey scores half century and takes five wickets for Railways

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:32am, first published October 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Turvey got his season off to a perfect start. He made 52 and took 5-13. File Pic.

Cricket season is underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.