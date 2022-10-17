Goondiwindi flocks to flourishing Lanescape Festival

Lanesape organisers are ecstatic.
They've estimated nearly 2000 people poured into Bowen Lane on Friday night for the annual festival showcasing art and community spirit.
The theme was "Flourish" and a stroll through Bowen Lane at twilight on Friday was "a vision of flourish from beginning to end"," Festival Co-odinator Kate Beard said.
The Euraba Paper Co was one group of local artists involved in creating colourful works in Bowen Lane in the lead up.
Other artists and businesses involved in painting of the power poles include Sandie Wilson, Jack McColl, Grevillea Law, Fox and Thomas and the St Hilda's girls.
Since starting in 2018, the Lanescape Group has focussed on creating public art throughout Goondiwindi with the intention of creating an art trail.
