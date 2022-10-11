An Inglewood yard-dog training school is on track to promote the sport state-wide.
All courtesy of some big thinking and a helping hand from the Australian Rail Track Corporation Inland Rail Community Program.
The school recently held an event at the Inglewood showgrounds after receiving funding.
The huge success of the event now has Inglewood Working Dogs looking further afield to promote interest in the sport. Organisers are even planning to establish a grass-roots state-wide Yard and Utility Trial Association.
The initial two-day yard dog training 'beginner's school' was held by Inglewood Working Dogs attracted 12 new and enthusiastic trainee handlers - with plenty of interested "fence sitters"' also coming along on the day.
"This was our very first yard dog trialling school and we can't thank Inland Rail enough for their support of the idea. This first two-day training day is a good steppingstone to what we want to achieve," Shelley Burns from Inglewood Working Dogs said.
"It was our very first yard dog trialling school and we had more than 50 people. It was a huge weekend, and the plan is now to have fun days every four to six weeks where we can have more experienced handlers there to help.
"There is a lot of interest in the sport and because of the phenomenal interest we have had since setting up Inglewood Working Dogs, we have decided to set up a Queensland Yard and Utility Trial Association.
"The Inland Rail money will probably fund one more event and then I will be looking for some corporate sponsors to come onboard. Our objective at Inglewood Working Dogs is to promote good stockmanship and to encourage people to try the sport of yard dog trialling."
Inland Rail Director of Health, Safety and Environment, Stephen Jones said they were proud to help.
"The work these organisations do is instrumental to the wellbeing of regional communities," he said.
"The Community Sponsorships and Donations program is just one example of how we ensure communities benefit from this nation-building project and that we leave a positive legacy in the regions along the Inland Rail alignment."
"We offer funding between $1000-$4000 for groups and organisations that operate along the Inland Rail route and contribute to local and regional prosperity, well-being and sustainability. These funds will directly benefit the community through supporting vital local initiatives.
"I encourage other non-profit groups to lodge their applications for the next round of funding."
Nominations for the next round of funding from the Inland Rail Community Sponsorships and Donations Program are now open and will close on October 31.
