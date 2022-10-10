The Goondiwindi & District Community Gardens Home Grown Festival is on Sunday.
The gates open at 11am. The shut at 3pm. "There's going to be some great ommunity groups and stalls involved," PR Offcier Karen Woods said. They are:
Other highlights include Shot2u Coffee selling coffee, tea, milkshakes, slices and cakes,
Then there is a variety of other stalls:
You can find these stalls on Facebook so pop on and check out their wares.
What is a Community Garden?
It is a place a community creates where everyone from all ages, stages, creeds and colours come together to grow fresh food, herbs, relax, inspire, learn and spend time with new or old friends.
Why not ask how you an get involved on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.