Moree thieves burn out car from Goondiwindi

Moree thieves have stolen a car to get to Goondiwindi.
They then stole another car, drove back to Moree and then burnt it out.
At 3.15am on October 8 thieves entered a unit at a Goondiwindi caravan park and removed the keys to a vehicle.
The vehicle was then stolen. CCTV footage shows the offenders having arrived in a stolen vehicle from Moree.
They then returned to Moree in the stolen vehicle and burnt it out.
At 10.46pm on October 7 police intercepted a vehicle in Darling Street, Goondiwindi. The 23 year-old Goondiwindi man returned a positive reading to a drug.
.At 7.20pm on Otober 9 police were called to a disturbance at a local caravan park. A 57 yr-old male was given charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.
At 1.45pm a single vehicle incident occurred at the intersection of Herbert and Winton Street where a light truck has rolled onto its side. As a result, a spillage occurred and the QFRS had to be called to clean up.Inquiries are continuing.
At 3.10pm police intercepted a vehicle in McDougall Street, Goondiwindi. Police drug tested the driver and the 44-year-old Goondiwindi man returned a positive reading.
At 6am on October 11a two-vehicle traffic accident occurred on the Cunningham Highway. A light vehicle with a trailer has clipped a semi-trailer as they were passing each other. There were no injuries.
