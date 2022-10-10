Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Goondiwindi cricket season hits off on Saturday

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:52am, first published October 10 2022 - 3:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goondiwindi cricket season hits off on Saturday. The Yetman women's side will be chasing their third premiership in a row.

Summer is here.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.