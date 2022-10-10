Summer is here.
And, of course, that means the sound of willow on leather is about to reverberate throughout the district.
The Goondiwindi cricket season, inluding men and women comps, hits off on Saturday.
The Women's Megan L White Cup is just a sign cricket, and in particular women's cricket is booming.
There's even a new team, Yagaburne, which joins Macintyre, Yelarbon and last season's premiers, Yetman.
Organiser Eliza Jackson couldn't be more excited about the season ahead.
"It's such an exciting time for us, especially after the pandemic. It's great to see cricket in Gundy coming back stronger than ever!
"I am sure Yagaburne will have a strong team taking after their male counterparts," she said.
"We are also looking forward to a lot more women's matches this season so clubs, families and followers can make a real day of it," she said.
More women's teams means more Ladies Days.
"We all really enjoy seeing the seeing the social benefits that women's cricket brings to our region," Eliza said. "We are dedicated to growing the competition and this season promises a great deal for the game."
The Men's Weir Shield is a seven team comp in 2022-23.
Sadly Inglewood has not been able to re-from for the new season.
"Competition still looks very strong and it's fantastic to go into the season without COVID and border restrictions that made life difficult for the past yeras particularly for Yetman and Boomi from across the river," Association President, Andy Dayas said.
"The re-vamped golf club oval means we have two top level turf wickets ready to go whih makes us the envy of country associations.
"The recent Golf and Cricket Gala Day was the perfet way to build momentum into the season.
"There's a real sense of excitement and it all begins on Saturday," he said.
First round matches
Yagaburne v Yetman at Yagaburne.
Railways v Yelarbon at the Golf Club.
Border v Macintyre at Riddles.
Boomi bye.
Women
Yagaburne v Yetman at Yagaburne.
