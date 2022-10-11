Have you been down Bowen Lane lately?
Well here's the perfect time to take a stroll down what's become a tribute to artistic endeavour and a community.
The Lanescape Festival is on Friday beginning at 5pm.
It brings together not just those drawn to creative arts but all those who live to celebrate just what a great place we live in.
And one that's, while not quite pandemic free, is now able to come together and "flourish" (This year's theme). And may we say, simply "party".
You may even run into people such as award-winning photogtaphers Rick and Michelle Kearney (Pictured). Although one of them seems to be getting into the spirit a bit more than the other.
This year's festival, as always,has drawn the varied talents of many people.
The Euraba Paper Co is just one group of loal artists involved in creating colourful works in Bowen Lane in the lead up.
Other artists and businesses involved in painting of the power poles include Sandie Wilson, Jack McColl, Grevillea Law, Fox and Thomas and the St Hilda's girls.
"We are also working on a screens project, more info will be shared on Festival night at the opening," organisers told us on Monday.
The Festival will again include a great variety of food stalls, bars, craft and local artisan wares as well as plenty of activity for the kids.
Roving street performers and a couple of new acts will be included this year.
"They're not to be missed however we don't want to give too muh away."
There's live entertainment by buskers, group Madame Monet are coming out from Brisbane and local DJ James Rohde will keep the party going.
Madame Monet is a five-piece Brisbane band which takes singer-songwriter inspired folk tunes and injects them with a healthy amount of blues, rock and soul.
You can check them out on spotify or their own FB page.
"We can't wait to see you all in Bowen Lane on Friday the 14th of Octer, kick-off at 5pm come rain, hail or snow!"
The Festival has attracted upwards of 400 people with the initial fetsival hoping for a hundred people.
More than 500 showed up.
