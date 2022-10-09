My name is Lucy Webb and I am a grade five student at St Mary's School.
Last year I was on the Student Council, and we begans a project making Cuddle Hearts.
For those that don't know, Cuddle Hearts are flannelette pieces in the shape of love hearts and are given to mothers who have newborn babies who need special care and can't be with them.
The mums put the heart on their chest so the flannelette smells like them.
The Cuddle Heart is then given to the baby so when they come out of special care the mum isn't a stranger to them.
Don't worry dads, you can get one too!
The project began with 10 members, but I think that the other members of the Student Council got sick of doing the same thing and missing play and soon I was the only member left.
After a couple of weeks, the teacher who runs the Student Council, Mrs. White (adults you may know her as Tenille), told me to invite some friends to help us as we couldn't do it on our own.
Many of them willingly agreed and this was a huge commitment as they were giving up their play to do this optional activity.
In total I gave up around 50 lunch breaks!
Once my friends came to help, we were able to work much faster.
The flannelette was donated by some generous parents and friends of the school.
Mrs Frost (Melissa) sewed some of the hearts for us but most of them were sewn by Louise Lye. Bec and the residents from Kaloma were super helpful as they turned the hearts out for us for Louise to then top stitch them.
It was quite the community project with many people helping us bring comfort to mothers and babies.
As the year-long project comes to an end, we have packaged 407 Cuddle Hearts ready to post to Mater Mothers in Brisbane.
Although I am happy to have my play breaks back, I am immensely proud of what we achieved and would do it all over again!
Mater Mothers' Hospital is looking for volunteers to sew hearts for mothers and babies. If you are keen to help, head to the Mater Hospital website.
