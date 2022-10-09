Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

New Inglewood evacuation site put to the test

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated October 11 2022 - 1:46am, first published October 9 2022 - 10:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is a new evacuation site in Inglewood.

Preparation was key in Inglewood this week, with multiple disaster agencies in town rehearsing for future flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.