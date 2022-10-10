With summer on the horizon, Goondiwindi residents can start making fresh picnic plans thanks to the Goondiwindi Regional Council and the Goondiwindi RSL.
They have just installed two new barbeques at the Riddles Oval complex and Sandhurst Street Park.
The Goondiwindi RSL Sub-Branch has donated the barbeques, with Council covering the additional costs of the projects, including the barbeques' installation and the construction of new concrete base slabs for easier maintenance and to protect the sites during wet weather.
Council has also installed additional picnic tables and chairs at the Riddles Oval site, under the shade shelter near the skate park.
Cr Lachlan Brennan thanked the Goondiwindi RSL members for their donation. "I want to say a very big thank you to our local RSL members, and especially the dedicated committee, for generously donating these new facilities to two of our local parks," Cr Brennan said.
"This donation will leave a positive legacy for our region from the RSL, to benefit the many locals and visitors who use and love our great family-friendly parks and sports ovals," he said.
The new picnic facilities complement recent Council upgrades to parks and gardens across the region, including two new shade shelters and replaced picnic tables and chairs at the Garden Club rest area and Apex-Lions Park in Inglewood, as well as new softfall surfacing at the Goondiwindi Town Park and All Abilities Park in Texas.
"Keeping up high-quality community facilities in our region's local parks is a priority for Council," Cr Brennan said. "It adds to the liveability of the Goondiwindi Region, ensuring our family-friendly reputation and encouraging lots of out-of-town visitors to pull up and explore.
"The Riddles Oval upgrades also help solidify our great reputation for sport, and will benefit the many local sports groups who use the Riddles Oval, from union to AFL, netball to cricket, and also the Goondiwindi Parkrun," he said.
"I also want to say a big thank you to the many council staff involved in keeping our region's many other parks looking as good as they do," Cr Brennan said.
