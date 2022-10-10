Goondiwindi Argus
RSL, Council join forces to get town ready for summer

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated October 11 2022 - 2:15am, first published October 10 2022 - 10:32pm
Cr Lachlan Brennan with Goondiwindi RSL Sub-Branch members Bill Brassington, Peter Billsborough and Greg Rixon. Pic supplied.

With summer on the horizon, Goondiwindi residents can start making fresh picnic plans thanks to the Goondiwindi Regional Council and the Goondiwindi RSL.

IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

