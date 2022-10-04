Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Texas celebrates sinks teeth into some good times

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated October 4 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goondiwindi born and bred. Singing star Will Day will perform at the Texas Country Music Festival.

Don't forget, The Texas Country Music Festival is fast approaching.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.