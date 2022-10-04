It's on Friday and Saturday, November 11-12. And one of the headline acts is Goondiwindi born and bred entertainer, Will Day. Others include The Wolfe Brothers, multi-Golden Guitar winner and ambassador for the famous Dog on the Tuckerbox, Andrew Swift, Josh Setterfield, Natalie Pearson, Amy Ryan, Riley Young, Phil & Sam, The Billy Gudgeon Band and Pete "Smokey" Dawson.