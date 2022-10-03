The end of an era for Goondiwindi

A throwaway question by a BP service station manager way back in 2002 led his family to becoming a part of the Goondiwindi landscape.
Chris and Gail Henry moved to Goondiiwndi in 1994 to manage the Goondiwindi BP service station.
Prior to that the couple had worked in Goulburn and in 1994 Chris and Gail had oversaw the McDonalds development at the BP on the Gatton bypass.
From then until now Goondiwindi has been home.
It's why in 2002 they made the big decision to make a career change.
"We were asked to manage a service station in either Adalaide or Perth.
"We had started a family and we just didn't want to leave Goondiwindi," Chris said.
"Our kids (Angela and Jason) were at school so we stayed."
Chris worked for Rod Kilner at CarPro in Russell Street for 12 months before he made a "throwaway" remark and changed course again.
"I ran into "Milko" (Greg Driver, who given his nickname, unsurprisingly, had the Goondiwindi milk run) at the bottlo down the road. Off the cuff I asked him if he'd sell me the run. He said, 'I won't do that but I'll sell you the shop. I didn't even know he owned the shop," Chris said.
The "shop" was Five-Star in Russell Street across from Riddles Oval.
They have been serving the people of Goondiwindi ever since selling everything from fast-food to corner store staples.
Customers have seen their children grow up. And when we were there last week Angela was there with her 18 month-old granddaughter Amelia. She's Chris and Gail's first great-grandhild but there's another on the way. There's also another six grandchildren. Not that there's too much babysitting on Chris' mind just yet.
"We are too busy, at least until Christmas." Planned trips and family celebrations will take the couple up to the holiday season. And then they will look at what the future holds.
He may however think twice about asking someone if they want to sell him anything.
At least for awhile.
The new owners of Five-Star take over this week.
