The Goondiwindi rugby league Boars ended a great season for the Club in fine style at its presentation night.
Boars award winners
Most committed b grade player- Artie spink award: Peter Bourchier
Phillip Sullivan award: Peter Bourchier.
Women's
Most consistent: Ashleigh Newson.
Coach's award: Christine Phineasa.
Most improved: Kelirra Armstrong.
Best back: Toni McGrady.
Best forward: Katelyn Anderson.
Best and fairest: Aleah Peckham.
B Grade
Players' Player: Ayden Bate.
Most improved: Braethan Holland.
Best back: Ballad Dennison.
Best forward: Ron Dennison.
Best and fairest: Clint Williams.
A grade
Player of finals: Dave McGrady.
Players' player: Ash Jarrett.
Most improved: Tom Davis.
Best back: Brandon McGrady.
Best forward: Connor Clement.
Best and fairest: Chris Woodbridge.
Darnley Smith trophy most potential: Trae Bennetto.
Player of the year: Connor Clement.
Most tries in all grades: Geoffrey Prince.
Mick Lee-Koo memorial trophy: Chris Woodbridge.
