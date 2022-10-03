The popular Lanescape festival is on again.
The community group began its mission in 2018.
That mission was to create an annual public art event which promotes art and culture, supports tourism, increases the liveability of the Goondiwindi area and improves community participation in arts and culture across the region.
Each year the Lanescape Group has focussed on creating public art work throughout the town with the intention of creating an art trail.
The concept is supported by an opening festival event to unveil the art and celebrate the future plans for Lanescape - this year's event is on Friday October 14 and is set to be the best yet according to the hard-working committee.
It all begins at 5pm.
The evening in the Bowen Lane always attracts a big crowd drawn by the buzz, the food, the music, live performers, markets and the "vibe" that only a community like Goondiwindi can bring.
"We have locked in some delicious food stalls, drinks and yummy cocktails. Some of which will celebrate the theme of our latest projects: FLOURISH!"
There is even an Artistic Trail for young art lovers.
"The evening will be packed with kids activities all over Bowen Lane. Things for them to find, create, enjoy, and love," organisers said.
The inaugural Lanescape in Bowen Lane exceded all expectations when it attracted a huge crowd. Hoping for at least a hundred more than 500 showed up. Some even suggested there may have been as many as 700.
