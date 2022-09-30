Goondiwindi police have clocked a drink driver travelling at 157km/hr.
At 8.30pm on September 28 police intercepted a vehicle on the Leichhardt Highway for doing 157 km/hr. The 32 year-old Brisbane man also returned a blood alcohol reading of .058%. Upon searching his vehicle police allegedly located a drug utensil and several bottles of prescription medication. He is to appear in the Goondiwindi Magistrates Court in November on a number of charges.
At 4.30pm on September 29 police executed a search warrant on an address in Riddle Street. As a result a 40 year-old Goondiwindi man was charged with for possession of a dangerous drug. He is to appear at the Goondiwindi Magistrate's Court (GMC) in October.
At 5.50pm on September 30 police intercepted a vehicle in Herbert Street, Goondiwindi. The 32 year-old Brisbane man returned a blood alcohol reading on .242. He is to appear at the GMC in October.
At 7pm on September 30 police attended a singl -vehicle traffic accident on the Gore Highway near Kindon. The 47 yea -old Brisbane woman suffered a head injury and fractured leg.
At 12.06am on Otober 2 police intercepted a vehicle in Marshall Street. A 34 year-old Brisbane woman returned a positive drug result and she was also unlicensed. The woman was issued with a notice to appear in the GMC in November.
At 2pm on October 3 police attended a single-vehicle traffic accident on the Barwon Highway. The driver of the prime mover has run off the road causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
At 8am on September 20 police located a 16 year-old Boggabilla youth. Police charged the offender with 10 property-related charges including three stolen vehicles. The offender was given watchhouse bail with conditions. At 6.16pm on September 20 two thieves ran into the bottle shop of a local hotel and grabbed four bottles of rum and ran off. They have gotten into a white camry and driven off. Investigations continue.
At about 4.30pm onSeptember 21 police located a 17 year-old Goondiwindi youth. He had been remanded in custody in May but was released on bail in early iSeptember. When released the offender had 73 outstanding property-related charges. The youth has been charged with a further 11 offences and has been remanded in custody again to re-appear at the Goondiwindi Children's Court in October.
A driver has been taken to hospital after Police were forced to use spikes to apprehend him.
He had earlier evaded Queensland police before driving into NSW on September 24.
The vehicle also evaded NSW police but was later stopped after police deployed road spikes.
The man was taken into custody in relation to another matter and taken to the Goondiwindi Hospital.
At 3am on September 27 unknown offenders have forced entry to a motel room and assaulted the occupants and stealing keys to a vehicle. The vehicle was later located burnt out in Boggabilla.
During the night of September 26 thieves have smashed a window of a vehicle in Marshall Street and have stolen property.
Also during the night thieves have entered a shed at the rear of a property in Virginia Road. They have stolen three motorbikes. One has been reovered.
Offenders have also entered a vehicle in Darling Street by smashing the rear glass window. Offenders have stolen beer and wine from the vehicle.
At about 4am on September 27 unknown offenders have attempted to enter a business on the Old Cunningham Highway. They were driving a vehicle which was stolen earlier in the night. Entry was not gained.
At 2.15am on September 28 police intercepted a vehicle in Russell Street. The 43 year-old Toowoomba man returned a blood alcohol reading of .233.
