At about 4.30pm onSeptember 21 police located a 17 year-old Goondiwindi youth. He had been remanded in custody in May but was released on bail in early iSeptember. When released the offender had 73 outstanding property-related charges. The youth has been charged with a further 11 offences and has been remanded in custody again to re-appear at the Goondiwindi Children's Court in October.