Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Council commits to region's communities

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated October 4 2022 - 1:48am, first published September 30 2022 - 12:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council hits the streets of Inglewood. From left are Cr Phil O'Shea, The Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM, Cr Lachlan Brennan, Cr Rick Kearney, Cr Susie Kelly, and Cr Rob Mackenzie.

The Goondiwindi Regional Council met in Inglewood last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.