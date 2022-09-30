The Goondiwindi Regional Council met in Inglewood last week.
The latest community projects and topics from across the Goondiwindi Region were the topics of discussion in Inglewood as Goondiwindi Regional Council held its September Ordinary Meeting (OM) in the town.
The morning marked the third OM held in Inglewood since Council first committed to holding regular meetings outside of Goondiwindi at the start of this Council term.
The agenda included community grant applications from across the region, community feedback from Talwood, a review of the Local Disaster Management Plan, and a project briefing for councillors about a proposed Progressive Mine Rehabilitation and Closure Plan (PRCP) for the Texas Sliver Mine.
The meeting was followed by a community morning tea at the Inglewood Council Chambers.
Mayor of the Goondiwindi Region, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said Council's commitment to holding OMs in Inglewood and Texas was a reflection of Council's commitment to the region as a whole, beyond Goondiwindi.
"After the election in 2020, Council committed to holding an Ordinary Meeting in Inglewood and Texas every six months on rotation, for the duration of the current Council term," Cr Springborg explained.
"The Goondiwindi Region comprises more than 19,000 square kilometres - that's an enormous land area made up of many different small towns and communities, each with their own opportunities and challenges that need representation," he said.
"Council works for the entire Goondiwindi Region, and my fellow councillors and I are proud to represent residents across the entirety of our local government area," he said.
"I strongly encourage residents to attend future Council meetings if they can."
The Mayor also regularly works from the Inglewood Civic Centre and Texas Cultural Centre -this is usually on the fourth Friday of the month in Inglewood, and the second Tuesday of the month in Texas.
Residents are encouraged to call 07 4671 7437 to make an appointment. Appointments are also available in Goondiwindi and Talwood.
