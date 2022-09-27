4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This attractive four-bedroom home is move-in ready. It boasts the perfect family environment, excellent entertainment space, and several other features.
The Rain Bird sprinkler system, with seven zones, is user-friendly and can be automated. Ducted air conditioning throughout means year-round comfort. The remote-controlled double lockup garage has internal access, while the kitchen offers extensive storage and quality appliances, including dishwasher. The main bedroom's walk-in robe and ensuite with double-headed shower provide comfort and luxury. All bedrooms have built-in storage and new carpet. The rumpus room has built-in shelving and desk.
This family home is situated on a 2814m2 block and features freshly painted interiors and newly laid floorboards. It is a 15-minute walk from the Goondiwindi Botanic Gardens, with walking tracks leading to the sporting ovals and joining the Macintyre River Walk.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
