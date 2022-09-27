The Rain Bird sprinkler system, with seven zones, is user-friendly and can be automated. Ducted air conditioning throughout means year-round comfort. The remote-controlled double lockup garage has internal access, while the kitchen offers extensive storage and quality appliances, including dishwasher. The main bedroom's walk-in robe and ensuite with double-headed shower provide comfort and luxury. All bedrooms have built-in storage and new carpet. The rumpus room has built-in shelving and desk.