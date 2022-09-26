Industry leaders and local trailblazers are about to join forces to "spark" innovation in Goondiwindi.
The Country Spark Festival, a Goondiwindi event, is back for its second year, hoping to drive an ideas boom in the bush - showing off how country innovators are changing the way we do things.
The Country Spark Festival, hosted by the Goondiwindi Region Innovation Network (GRIN), will be held on October 20 at the Goondiwindi Golf Club.
It will be followed by a field day on the morning of the 21st.
"We know so many regional businesses who are doing impactful work and have acted on their great ideas," Country Spark Festival organiser, Julia Spicer said.
"We want to help give them a platform to tell their story, as well as provide confidence and information to others who might want to turn their ideas into a tangible business or social enterprise," Country Spark Festival organiser, Julia Spicer said.
Before she graces international audiences at AgriFutures evoke AG next year, Danielle Morton of Zondii will explain how to use your phone to improve the quality of your agriculture products, using hyperspectral imagining - right from the palm of your hand.
"This is playing a crucial role in increasing transparency in the food sector," Juli said.
Regional entrepreneurship will be on show, with conversations around how to tell our stories led by the host of hit podcast, Humans of Agriculture, Oli Le Lievre, and Pandaemonium paper Alice Armitage.
"We know that staff shortages are a national challenge at the moment, so hear about how Louise Noble from the Mulberry Project is matching people with jobs and meet some of the people looking for work through the Project," Julie said.
"The festival will discuss investment in innovation, research and development, migration, the role of Government in supporting our businesses and more," she said.Attendees will also have the opportunity to get a taste of local innovation throughout the Goondiwindi area through site visits to various businesses which will be part of the program.
The event is open to everyone but tickets are essential and can be purchased through this link:https://events.humanitix.com/country-spark-day1
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.