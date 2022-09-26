National research kicks off in Goondiwindi
Last week, along with councillors Kelly and O'Shea, I attended the opening Partner Forum of the new One Basin Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) hub in Goondiwindi.
Local interests were represented, including major organisations such as Cotton Australia and Border Rivers Food and Fibre. Council's advocacy was instrumental to Goondiwindi's selection as one of just four regional research 'hubs', which will soon see up to half a dozen researchers based in Goondiwindi over the 10-year lifespan of the program.
The project will work alongside industry and community organisations to diversify and solidify existing economic opportunities across the Murray-Darling Basin. There will be a major focus on maximising the efficiency and capacity of water to meet the demands of the future.
Our involvement will aim to ensure that research is much more than purely academic, but is useable and results-driven.
This research will enhance local agricultural production and ensure the Goondiwindi Region continues to be a major source of food and fibre production at the cutting edge of investment and productivity - regardless of what the weather, or external challenges, throws at us.
New signage across the region
As part of Council's Visitor Strategy for 2023-24, Council has now assessed the existing signage in Goondiwindi, Inglewood and Texas, and residents will begin to see upgrades to the region's signage as budget is allocated in the coming years.
One example of recently-replaced signage includes the new sign at the Goondiwindi Natural Heritage and Water Park, and the new visitor information sign at the Talwood Recreation Grounds. Well-maintained signs and banners are important sources of information for visitors, and keep our region looking tidy and attractive for residents.
Flood watch: be alert, be prepared
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an extremely wet outlook for the season ahead. With a very wet start to spring and our local catchments already completely saturated, our region once again faces an increased risk of flooding in the coming weeks and months.
Preparation and awareness are key and I again encourage all residents to take steps NOW to prepare your household and/or business for potential flooding, including the possibility of road closures.
None of us can really know what rainfall we'll receive until it's on the ground or in the rain gauge; the only thing we CAN control is our own actions in preparation.
For the latest local road conditions, weather warnings and river heights all in one place, bookmark dashboard.grc.qld.gov.au now.
Council meeting in Inglewood
Council will hold its Ordinary Meeting in Inglewood this Wednesday 28 September. I invite and encourage all interested residents to attend the meeting, which will be followed by morning tea with myself and my fellow Councillors at the Inglewood Council Chambers. I am extremely proud to say this is now the third such meeting held in Inglewood since Council first committed to holding regular meetings outside of Goondiwindi at the start of this Council term.
Tour the new Evacuation Assembly Point next Tuesday
I strongly encourage all Inglewood residents to take a look around and familiarise themselves with the new Inglewood Evacuation Assembly Point, located at the Inglewood Waste Transfer Facility, next Tuesday 4 October from 3 - 4 pm. Residents will have the opportunity to ask any questions of our Local Disaster Management representatives. Ahead of the wet outlook for the coming weeks and months, I strongly encourage all Inglewood residents to prepare now: prepare your household flood plan, and know exactly where to go if required to evacuate.
Inglewood community meeting
All Inglewood residents are also invited to a community meeting at the Inglewood Civic Centre on Thursday, 13 October from 5 - 6.30 pm. My fellow councillors, council officers and I will be attending to meet with locals and discuss and update the community on a number of matters, including flood preparation, the latest on Inglewood aged care and 'Casa Mia', new local art projects and possible alternative sites for free camping, which is currently located near the town bridge.
September marks the 100-year anniversary of solar eclipse experiment in Goondiwindi
On September 21, 1922 a team of scientists travelled from the Sydney Observatory to the Goondiwindi Town Park to participate in a worldwide effort to confirm Einstein's general theory of relativity. The theory predicted light travelling to us from the stars should bend as it passed the Sun. Goondiwindi was one of many sites chosen for the exercise, ultimately resulting in evidence to support Einstein's theory. The Goondiwindi team was unable to take sufficiently precise photographs, it was nonetheless a significant milestone and historic event.
