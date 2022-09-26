I strongly encourage all Inglewood residents to take a look around and familiarise themselves with the new Inglewood Evacuation Assembly Point, located at the Inglewood Waste Transfer Facility, next Tuesday 4 October from 3 - 4 pm. Residents will have the opportunity to ask any questions of our Local Disaster Management representatives. Ahead of the wet outlook for the coming weeks and months, I strongly encourage all Inglewood residents to prepare now: prepare your household flood plan, and know exactly where to go if required to evacuate.