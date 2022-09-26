More than 50 fishing enthusiatstook part in a children's fishing workshop at the Goondiwindi boat ramp on Sunday.
It washosted by OzFish, Australia's recreation fishing conservation charity.
Harry Davey, OzFish Northern Basin Project Officer, taught young fishing lovers about best practice fish-handling techniques, safe fishing, knot tying and lure casting.
He was joined by Queensland Fisheries officers Paul Kuhn and Ben Lalley who spoke about the rules involved in staying safe on the Macintyre River. Every child who attended received a range of goodies donated by OzFish, Queensland Fisheries, NSW Department of Primary Industries, and Murray Darling Basin Authority. The workshop was followed by a free barbecue where communitynmembers could ask about their local waterway.
People keen to learn more about habitat restoration and better fishing can join the OzFish Goondiwindi Chapter. Head to ozfish.org.au to learn more and be sure to follow the group on Facebook: @OzFishGoondiwindi
OzFish would like to thank Goondiwindi Regional Council, Queensland Fisheries, NSW DPI, Murray Darling Basin Authority and the Macintyre Cricket Club for contributing to a successful day. More events will be held in the future to continue promoting the protection and restoration of fish habitat, safe fishing and supporting recreational fishers in these actions.
Goondiwindi organiser Rachel Holmes said it was a fanastic day and urged mums and dads to bring their children along to the next event. "They'll love it."
It was a fanatstic day for all the family- Rachel Holmes
OzFish Unlimited is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to helping the millions of Aussie recreational fishers take control of the health of their rivers, lakes and estuaries and shore up the future of the sport they love. OzFish Unlimited partners with fishers and the broader community to invest time and money into the protection and restoration of our waterways, counteracting decades of degradation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.