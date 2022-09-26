In 2021, Creative Getaway Goondiwindi was born.
Although handicapped by border closures, a total of 12 tutors came together to deliver 288 workshops to a group of "very enthusiastic" participants.
Just being able to come together for the first time in so long was reward in itself, however the crafts taught were so popular that Creative Getaway 2022 will take place at the Goondiwindi Community Centre from October 7-9.
Glenda Rival, spokesperson for CG 2022, said there are two motivations for the weekend, apart from the craft aspect.
First is that CG2022 is auspiced by Goondiwindi Botanical Gardens and all funds raised go to them, and second, the event is being held in Mental Health Week in recognition of the importance of social connection in rural and regional areas.
"We have 11 tutors coming this year, offering a wide variety of crafts, including barb-wire art, lino printing, resin art, fabric painting, wire wreath art, paint along sessions, leadlight, eco printing, carved wooden spoons and bangles," Glenda said.
There is even a mens' session on Friday night (Balls for Blokes) to create a barbed-wire garden ornament, and it includes drinks and pizza.
"Our tutors were very impressed with the organisation of last year's event, and were keen to return," she said.
Each tutor is presenting several workshops through the weekend and places are filling quickly, so if you want to be involved, please book now as places will run out.
Bookings can be made through the Eventbrite website.
Phone 0447712208 Glenda Rival, 0427750073 Deb Rae for more details.
Queensland Mental Health Week (QMHW) is an annual awareness week that aims to shine a spotlight on individual and community mental health and wellbeing.
The initiative is linked to National Mental Health Week and World Mental Health Day, which is held on October 10 every year.
QMHW encourages all of us to think about our mental health and wellbeing, regardless of whether we may have a lived experience of mental illness or not, and encourages help seeking behaviours, when needed.
The week also gives us the opportunity to understand the importance of mental health in our everyday lives.
It affects how we think, feel, and act.
It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices.
Need support? https://mentalwellbeing.initiatives.qld.gov.au/support.
Lifeline's 13 11 14 crisis support service is available 24/7. Anyone in Australia can speak to a trained Crisis Supporter over the phone, any time of the day or night.
