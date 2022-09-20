"It's wonderful to have Peter and Felly and some of his family here with us tonight - that in itself hasn't been an easy accomplishment due to Peter's quiet and unassuming character," David said. "Peter began working with the Coulton Family in 1980 where he has been an invaluable staff member and family friend for over 42 years. There are few in the cotton industry with a better understanding John Deere machinery, especially cotton pickers. He has an understanding of the way complex machinery comes apart but more importantly how it goes back together again!