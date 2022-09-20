It was cotton's night-of-nights on Friday at the Goondiwindi Community Centre.
There were plenty of highlights at the annual awards dinner including Farm of the Year won by Thomas Pop and RMI's "Carrington" property and Young Achiever, Sally Poole and Service to the Industry, Ben Coulton.
Taking out the prestigious Patricia Coulton Memoral Award was Peter Ash.
"With the recent passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth it reminded me how my mother and The Queen had a lot of similar qualities. Qualities that we all strive to celebrate, emulate and treasure," David Coulton said. "Both possessed dignity, decency, wisdom, a genuine caring and warm heart, and most importantly a strong sense of service and duty.
"The Patricia Coulton Memorial Award is very important in our industry and encompasses many of the attributes I have just mentioned. This year's recipient deserves our industry and our community's highest accolades and my mother would be delighted as she thought very highly of him."
Award winners: Macintyre ValleyIrrigated Crop of the Year - Bruce & Del Bailey "Rosewood West" 17.99bales/ha.
Dryland Crop of the Year- Angus Doolin "Myall Downs" 8.1 bales/ha.
Water Use Efficiency Award- Thomas Popp, RMI "Murragorran" 2.21bales/ML
Young Achiever- Sally Poole.
Patricia Coutlon Memorial Award- Peter Ash, Morella Ag.
Innovation Award- Chris Teague, Cotton Seed Distributors.
Service to the Industry- Ben Coutlon.
Farm of the Year- Thomas Popp, RMI "Carrington".
"It's wonderful to have Peter and Felly and some of his family here with us tonight - that in itself hasn't been an easy accomplishment due to Peter's quiet and unassuming character," David said. "Peter began working with the Coulton Family in 1980 where he has been an invaluable staff member and family friend for over 42 years. There are few in the cotton industry with a better understanding John Deere machinery, especially cotton pickers. He has an understanding of the way complex machinery comes apart but more importantly how it goes back together again!
"At 16, Peter Ash did his apprenticeship at Macintyre Motors under the tutorship of Bert van Doren. Peter was 'talent-scouted' by Ben Coulton who saw him as a gifted mechanic but just as importantly as a person of solid character.
"A family man, a fisherman, a basketball player, a gardener and an imaginative mechanical engineer.
"Peter comes from a creative family - his mother was the talented local artist Winifred Ash - (who, by the way provided valuable support for his early education in mechanical engineering and was enormously proud of his qualification as an A Grade Mechanic.)
His family and friends have always admired Peter's creativity with any materials at hand. His restoration of vehicles and imaginative repurposing of farm implements can be seen in his garden at his Brigalow Creek property.
"Peter is a kind and compassionate man.
"A few years ago, after a cyclone in the Phillipines, Peter took a month long holiday to help rebuild his partners family village.
"He ended up fixing all their cars as well!
"For the many years he has worked with David, Kim and family he has been outstandingly capable, hard working and dependable. Morella Ag and the Goondiwindi community have all been blessed to have had the benefit of Peter's invaluable contribution."
