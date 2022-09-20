Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Unassuming Peter wins major Mac Valley cotton award

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dedicated, creative and unassuming. Patricia Coulton Memorial Award recpient, Peter Ash. Pic courtesy of Wayne Pratt Photography.

It was cotton's night-of-nights on Friday at the Goondiwindi Community Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.