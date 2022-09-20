For 25 years Phil O'Shea has gone through the good and the bad times with Goondiwindi and it's residents.
With good reason.
They are not just his customers, they are his friends and family.
The owner of O'Shea Bi-Rite Electrical is celebrating this month.
And with good cause.
He has been in business in Goondiwindi for a quarter of a century.
Phil came to Goondiwindi in 1997 to expand his family's electrical, retail and contracting business. "We began with limited stock and only one staff member," he remembers.
He then took on apprentices and over the years has "helped many young people on their career path". But perhaps that's why the family sent the "young" Phil to Goondiwindi. With his unique brand of energy and enthusiasm he soon built a name for himself and his fledgling business.
It helped that he is a performer at heart. A talent he shares with the entire O'Shea family who has as one of its foundation a passion for music.
All successful in their own way his brother Mark and sister-in-law Jay have had the most commerical sucess as O'Shea who have made an international name for themselves as singers and songwriters while based in Nashvlle, USA.
Well known as a Goondiwindi musician Phil has fostered local talent in the region for 25 years.
He was a major force along with Care Goondiwindi behind Riverjam, a local talent-seeking festival attracting performers from thoughout the border region.
But his community-spirit didn't stop there.
He joined the Goondiwindi District Promotions in its early days. GDP had many hats before disbanding: tourism promotor, business supporter, a driver of community spirit.
He's been involved with numerous other committees including Care Goondiwindi.
So it is not surprising that he is a former Citizen of the Year.
His latest dual-role is as a Goondiwindi Regional Councillor.
"Communities don't come any better than Goondiwindi and it's fellow regional townships," Phil said.
"I'm proud this is a home for myself and my family: (Wife Mandie, and children Gracie and Jamie).
Not that life has always been easy.
In the middle of the COVID pandemic, fire razed his Bi-Rite store.
"The firies and the community were just fantastic. I can't thank them enough," he said.
But now that's all behid him and he's looking forward to the next 25 years.
To celebrate Bi-Rite is running a sale on 25 selected items. There are savings of up to 25 percent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.