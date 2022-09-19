At the end of August, the rural Queensland town of Talwood welcomed more than 500 people.
They poured into the Recreation Grounds as the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation hosted their first official The Diamond Hunter Talwood Pink Ladies Day.
It raised $68,132.05 in aid of Rural Women's Health Services.
Travelling from far and wide to experience a glamourous day out in the bush, 500 ladies were treated to a chef-prepared lunch under a beautifully decorated white marquee, alongside more than 30 market stalls of rural makers and creators.
Toowoomba Hospital Foundation CEO Alison Kennedy said, after three false starts due to the pandemic, the Foundation was so excited to finally make it to Talwood.
"We'd been planning for The Diamond Hunter Talwood Pink Ladies Day since 2020, and as soon as we had the cars packed, we kept getting interrupted by COVID!
"So, to say it was a relief to finally host the event is an understatement," she said.
"It was such a beautiful day, and a lot of effort went into preparing for the event, setting up the Recreation Grounds, and on the day.
"We couldn't be more grateful and proud of the local Talwood community for jumping on board and welcoming us.
"To raise $68,000 at our first event is exceptional!
"And 100 percent of these funds will go towards supporting Rural Women's Health Services across the Darling Downs which is absolutely amazing."
Funds raised will go towards purchasing medical equipment for BreastScreen Queensland Mobile Bus Service, Goondiwindi Hospital Maternity Ward, Kingaroy Hospital Gynaecology and Theatre Services, and Toowoomba Hospital Physiotherapy Service.
Mrs Kennedy said that as a charity that supports the whole of Darling Downs Health, it's incredibly important the Foundation raises funds that go towards much-needed resources for the region's rural hospitals.
"Being able to host events such as the Talwood Pink Ladies Day are super important to us. It not only gives us a chance to get to know the communities we help support but gives those communities a chance to fundraise for their local hospitals and health services," she said.
"We understand the importance of keeping funds local," Mrs Kennedy said.
"Especially when it comes to ensuring our hospitals and health services have the resources they need to continue to provide high-quality care to patients from across the Darling Downs region."
